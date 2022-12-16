Today at Amazon, the Samsung Frame TV That Doubles as Artwork Is Just as Cheap as It Was on Black Friday

Whether you're a cable fan or a Netflix enthusiast, there's one thing everyone needs: a high-quality television.

For some, the ideal television has a large screen and an ultra-HD display. And for others, the best television has those qualities along with a sleek and modern design to match the aesthetic of the room it'll hang in. That's where the Samsung QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR TV enters the picture, as it's still on sale at Amazon long after Black Friday, and will arrive right in time for the holiday.

The television is ultra-thin, rests seamlessly on a wall mount, and boasts an anti-reflection matte screen for optimal viewing of favorite television shows, movies, and games. As for the picture quality, it's leaps and bounds better than a standard high-definition television with its QLED 4K display and quantum HDR that provides a more expansive range of color and contrast that accentuates those tiny details missed by other televisions.

Plus, it's a smart TV, so users have immediate access to streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video Disney+, HBO Max, and more. It also has a built-in Alexa feature, so you can use your voice to easily navigate the device and search for something to watch.

And when not in use, the television does just what you would expect — serves as a frame for digital artwork. With its "beautiful matte screen," you can hook up either personal photos or purchase pieces of artwork from the Samsung Art Store to display on the screen. You can choose to hang the TV by itself or purchase a frame to really give it that true framed-artwork feel. Reviewers have noted the frame is easy to assemble since the pieces are magnetic and snap onto the TV's perimeter.

Currently, the 43-inch model of the Samsung Frame TV is marked down by 20 percent, bringing its price to $798, and the 50-inch model is 31 percent off, bringing its price to $898. It's possible you may have had your eye on this television during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so now's the time to strike if it's something you want to treat yourself to this holiday.

Shoppers have been nothing but impressed by the television, too. One five-star reviewer said they "love this TV" after upgrading from a 10-year-old set. "Holds up to all the claims. [The] art feature is lots of fun and just feels better in the space." They added that it has "perfect viewing from all angles" and helps their small home feel "lighter and more spacious."

Other shoppers have highlighted that it's a great television for those who like the idea of having a large TV, but don't want it to be the focal point of a room. Thanks to its "extremely thin profile," the smart television more easily blends in with the rest of the home decor. And a final five-star reviewer raved, "I am mesmerized by the artwork. I have been totally distracted by it! I keep standing in front of the Frame, feeling like I'm in one of my favorite art museums."

Whether you're ready for a bigger screen to watch the football game on Sunday or just want to stream beloved holiday movies after unwrapping presents, you'll want to check out the Samsung The Frame TV while it's on sale at Amazon.

