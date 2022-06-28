Overpackers Can Fit 'Everything' in These Samsonite Suitcases, and They're on Sale for Up to 46% Off
Ahead of any good trip is often a stressful night of packing. To help all of those thoughtfully picked vacation outfits make it there safely, a great suitcase is a must.
Over 12,000 shoppers have crowned the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with a five-star rating, and the Amazon best-seller is on sale in select colors right now. Reviewers promise that it's the baggage of choice because it can easily swing up into overhead compartments, roll along behind you on 44-hour travel days (seriously), and always fit that extra pair of shoes.
One of the most important indicators of a good suitcase is its durability: Traveling conditions are rarely gentle on bags, but this one can hold up to rough handling. "I have taken this bag with [me] on about 13 trips now and it still looks new," explained a buyer. "I love the glossy finish. It did not fade over time but has minor scratches. I'm surprised there are no cracks or dents from the way these airlines throw your bags around."
Buy It! Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Carry-on 20-inch in Brushed Anthracite, $119 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
The suitcase's sleek yet protective hard shell is a fool-proof choice in terms of style and sturdiness, and there are a dozen colors to choose from; prices vary based on which you select. Not to mention, plenty of the available shades make it easy to scope out which bag is yours on the baggage claim belt.
Shoppers can also choose between several dimensions, depending on the length of their trips and how much they like to pack. Images and prices for the 20-inch carry-on style are shown here, and there are also larger 24-inch and 28-inch checked bag sizes, as well as various combinations of the sizes.
The brand notes that the suitcase is compatible with Allegiant, American, Delta, Southwest, and United airlines' baggage rules. And while it's likely compliant with many others, it never hurts to double-check your preferred airlines' specifications ahead of your purchase.
Buyers have been thrilled by how much they were able to fit in their wheeled bag for flights, cruises, and road trips. "I packed for a month trip in this luggage and didn't even have to open the expanding zipper," wrote one reviewer of the 28-inch size.
Another person added of the 20-inch, "Best part is, I can fit everything I need in it for several days and I am a huge over-packer!" They also noted that they've "yet to find an overhead bin that this doesn't slide into with ease." Extra-bulky hiking boots, two laptop monitors, memory foam pillows, snorkeling gear, and fragile souvenirs are just a few things shoppers successfully packed and kept intact.
Get your items to and from summer vacations with ease in one of Samsonite's beloved suitcases. Shop the fan-favorite luggage in other styles while it's still on sale at Amazon.
