Overpackers Can Fit 'Everything' in These Samsonite Suitcases, and They're on Sale for Up to 46% Off

One of the most important indicators of a good suitcase is its durability: Traveling conditions are rarely gentle on bags, but this one can hold up to rough handling. "I have taken this bag with [me] on about 13 trips now and it still looks new," explained a buyer. "I love the glossy finish. It did not fade over time but has minor scratches. I'm surprised there are no cracks or dents from the way these airlines throw your bags around."