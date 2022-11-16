Salma Hayek Looks Radiant in Red Vivienne Westwood Corset Gown at 'GQ' Men of Year Awards

Salma Hayek is a gorgeous lady in red.

The Mexican-American actress turned heads on Wednesday evening on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 in London.

For the event, Hayek rocked a draped corseted scarlet dress in satin crepe from the Vivienne Westwood Made-to-Order collection. The star cut quite a figure in the curve-hugging frock with skinny bow detail at the bodice.

The 56-year-old paired pink gemstone floral-shaped drop earrings with the dress and a pair of jaw-dropping high black satin platform heels.

Hayek's hair was down and parted in the middle and her makeup included a smoky black eye and simple rouge-stained lip.

In September, the Frida actress celebrated turning 56 by sharing a video of herself on a boat, dancing in a red-hot bikini to "Happy Birthday" by Stevie Wonder.

"Happy 56th birthday to me!!! Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi!!! #alwaysgrateful," Hayek wrote in the caption.

She was met with celebratory messages in the comments section. "Love you the greatest ever always," wrote Blake Lively.

"Happy Birthday to my muse," Drake commented. "Happy birthday salmita Linda!" Zoe Saldaña wrote. Jordana Brewster commented with fire emojis.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FELLOW VIRGO!! You look incredible and I hope your new year of life is everything you want it to be! Felicidades, hermana!!" Gloria Estefan commented.

Hayek will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Magic Mike's Last Dance, playing Channing Tatum's love interest.