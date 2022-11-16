Salma Hayek Looks Radiant in Red Vivienne Westwood Corset Gown at 'GQ' Men of Year Awards

The Eternals actress stepped out at London's Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park to honor this year’s GQ Men of the Year

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 08:29 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS drinks reception at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
Salma Hayek. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty

Salma Hayek is a gorgeous lady in red.

The Mexican-American actress turned heads on Wednesday evening on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 in London.

For the event, Hayek rocked a draped corseted scarlet dress in satin crepe from the Vivienne Westwood Made-to-Order collection. The star cut quite a figure in the curve-hugging frock with skinny bow detail at the bodice.

The 56-year-old paired pink gemstone floral-shaped drop earrings with the dress and a pair of jaw-dropping high black satin platform heels.

Hayek's hair was down and parted in the middle and her makeup included a smoky black eye and simple rouge-stained lip.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS drinks reception at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
Salma Hayek. Dave Benett/Getty

In September, the Frida actress celebrated turning 56 by sharing a video of herself on a boat, dancing in a red-hot bikini to "Happy Birthday" by Stevie Wonder.

"Happy 56th birthday to me!!! Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi!!! #alwaysgrateful," Hayek wrote in the caption.

She was met with celebratory messages in the comments section. "Love you the greatest ever always," wrote Blake Lively.

"Happy Birthday to my muse," Drake commented. "Happy birthday salmita Linda!" Zoe Saldaña wrote. Jordana Brewster commented with fire emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: Salma Hayek Chats About the Intimate But 'Very Fun' House of Gucci Cast Party in London

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FELLOW VIRGO!! You look incredible and I hope your new year of life is everything you want it to be! Felicidades, hermana!!" Gloria Estefan commented.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hayek will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Magic Mike's Last Dance, playing Channing Tatum's love interest.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek Dances in Sexy Red Bikini as She Celebrates 56th Birthday During Boat Outing. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiAkQPbNpQZ/.
Salma Hayek Parties in Red Bikini as She Celebrates 56th Birthday During Boat Outing
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Taylor Swift instagram
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
Tyra Banks
They Woke Up Like This: Celebs' Best Makeup-Free Selfies
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Garner Is Radiant in Red Gown at the 2022 Oscars
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Ghostbusters-themed vacation rental in Portland
If You've Ever Wanted to Stay in the 'Ghostbusters' Fire House, Now's Your Chance to Give it a Shot
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis enjoy the last days of their honeymoon with close friends Jill Zarin and her husband Bobby, Capri, Italy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas,Jill Zarin,Bobby Zarin Ref: SPL5334976 260822 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Meet up With Jill Zarin and Boyfriend Gary Brody on Italian Honeymoon
salma hayek
Salma Hayek Jokes About Near Wardrobe Malfunction on 2022 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet
Salma Hayek Fran Drescher
Salma Hayek Got Her Glove Stuck in Fran Drescher's Dress Before Presenting SAG Award to Michael Keaton
Salma Hayek and daughters
Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina, 14, Looks All Grown Up During Paris Fashion Week Outing
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1693 -- Pictured: Actress Jane Fonda during Coastal Grandma on Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Jane Fonda Embodies the 'Coastal Grandma' Trend in Hilarious Jimmy Fallon Parody — Watch!