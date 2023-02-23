Sailor Brinkley-Cook Says Mom Christie Brinkley Taught Her Not to Be 'a Diva' at Work: 'Be Gracious'

Sailor Brinkley-Cook learned from the best.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her work in the new Silk Nextmilk campaign, the model and activist revealed a piece of advice mom Christie Brinkley gave her, that she carries with her to this day.

"Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," Brinkley-Cook, 24, tells PEOPLE. "Because I mean, my job is almost pretty much the easiest."

The model adds that when she's on set, she tries her best to learn from the individuals she's working with.

"That's what she taught me, is to really acknowledge my surroundings while I'm in it and not be a diva and have fun with the creatives that I'm working with," she concludes.

Words of wisdom aren't the only thing she takes from her 69-year-old supermodel mom. In November, Brinkley-Cook spoke to PEOPLE about her style choices and how she came to the realization that her style isn't too different from her moms.

"Sometimes I'll ask to borrow something, and I'll be like, 'Oh my God, this is so cute,' and she'll tell me, 'Okay, but you have to give it back.' And then she forgets!" Brinkley-Cook said at the time. She admits that she's held onto a few pieces due to that exact situation, and when she wears them again, her mom remembers where it came from.

"She'll remind me it's hers, and I just tell her she never asked for it back!" she added. "It's always those loopholes with moms, where you're like, 'You can't really be that angry. I'm your child.'"

At the time, she also opened up about the pressures of trying her hand at modeling.

When Brinkley-Cook was just starting out, her mom would tell her that her own career meant that "doors are opened" for her, but she had to put in her own hard work to keep them open and make the most of it.

Similarly, Brinkley-Cook followed in mom's footsteps for the Silk Nextmilk campaign — a plant-based play on the Got Milk? campaigns — which Brinkley previously starred in.

"I think those ads are so iconic and bringing that into this new world of being plant-based and having these amazing alternatives is so fun," she says. "I think my mom is also so iconic, so anything that I can do in my life to make her proud is exciting to me."