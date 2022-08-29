Lifestyle This Now-$18 Sun Visor Extender Makes Driving 'So Much Better' in Bright Conditions It’s "easy to install and works like a charm" By Sarah Toscano Sarah Toscano Website Sarah is a writer who's been creating e-commerce content since 2020. She specializes in tech, gaming, and pop culture content, and her writing has been featured in publications such as PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, The Spruce, and more. Sarah earned her Bachelor's degree in American Studies and Creative Writing from Barnard College, and she is currently a graduate student at Columbia University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Whether you're on your way to your favorite weekend spot or simply commuting to work, sun glare is one of the main annoyances that comes with sunny-day travels. But there's a handy car accessory that can help with that — the Sailead Sun Visor Sunshade Extender works to instantly block out the sun and minimize light-induced irritation to your vision as you drive. And it's on sale at Amazon right now. What really makes this product a standout addition to any car is how easy it is to install. The visor extender relies on elastic straps to attach itself to your pre-existing visor, so you won't have to whip out your toolbox or follow a long list of instructions to get it all set up. After it's attached to your car's visor, there are two panels you can slide out to provide you with better coverage from the sun. One of the panels measures 3.1 inches by 10.4 inches and slides down vertically and the other panel is about 5.1 inches by 9.4 inches and slides out horizontally. And regardless of the type of car you own, if your car's visor is wider than 4.7 inches, it's compatible with this car accessory. Amazon Buy It! Sailead Sun Visor Sunshade Extender, $17.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Drivers Have Named This Best-Selling Car Purse Holder 'the Greatest Invention Ever,' and It's on Sale Many shoppers have commented on the easy installation process, too. One reviewer noted, "The extender is easily installed and can be adjusted slightly upward and downward as needed. It adequately covers the gaps that are left by the built-in visor." An additional shopper simply stated, "It was easy to install and works like a charm." Other drivers have praised how this sun visor extender has revolutionized their car rides. One five-star reviewer claimed it makes driving "so much better," while another customer said, "This item is an absolute God-send! How did I live without this visor extender all my life?" If you're tired of driving with the sun in your eyes and are looking to improve the quality of all your commutes, snag the Sailead Sun Visor Sunshade Extender while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.