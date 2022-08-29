This Now-$18 Sun Visor Extender Makes Driving 'So Much Better' in Bright Conditions

Whether you're on your way to your favorite weekend spot or simply commuting to work, sun glare is one of the main annoyances that comes with sunny-day travels.

But there's a handy car accessory that can help with that — the Sailead Sun Visor Sunshade Extender works to instantly block out the sun and minimize light-induced irritation to your vision as you drive. And it's on sale at Amazon right now.

What really makes this product a standout addition to any car is how easy it is to install. The visor extender relies on elastic straps to attach itself to your pre-existing visor, so you won't have to whip out your toolbox or follow a long list of instructions to get it all set up. After it's attached to your car's visor, there are two panels you can slide out to provide you with better coverage from the sun. One of the panels measures 3.1 inches by 10.4 inches and slides down vertically and the other panel is about 5.1 inches by 9.4 inches and slides out horizontally.

And regardless of the type of car you own, if your car's visor is wider than 4.7 inches, it's compatible with this car accessory.

Many shoppers have commented on the easy installation process, too. One reviewer noted, "The extender is easily installed and can be adjusted slightly upward and downward as needed. It adequately covers the gaps that are left by the built-in visor." An additional shopper simply stated, "It was easy to install and works like a charm."

Other drivers have praised how this sun visor extender has revolutionized their car rides. One five-star reviewer claimed it makes driving "so much better," while another customer said, "This item is an absolute God-send! How did I live without this visor extender all my life?"

If you're tired of driving with the sun in your eyes and are looking to improve the quality of all your commutes, snag the Sailead Sun Visor Sunshade Extender while it's on sale.

