Sagittarius Horoscope: What 2020 Has in Store for You

One of Sagittarius’ best characteristics is how adaptable you are—you can fit in almost anywhere! A lot of that has to do with how open-minded you are. You always try to see things from someone else’s perspective and enjoy learning new things. Along with your curiosity, you possess a wicked sense of humor.

Famous Sagittariuses: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Jamie Foxx, Jonah Hill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Britney Spears, Brad Pitt

Ideal Friend: An Aries (Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Watson, Chance The Rapper, Vince Vaughn) makes the perfect companion for all your adventures. Their “let’s do this” attitude means they’re always up for whatever wild, new thing you suggest.

Love Match: Keep things spicy with an outgoing Leo (Sandra Bullock, Megan Markle, Daniel Radcliffe, Cole Sprouse). You’ll appreciate their bold personality and your openness will be good for them.

2020 At a Glance: You’ve been hanging on to some negativity from past experiences, but two eclipses this year will help you shake any remaining bad feelings. If you can try and stay optimistic, you’ll realize those past experiences got you to exactly where you are today—and you’re in a very happy place.

Image zoom Famous Sagittari Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Work: You love to learn and are always willing to take on more work. While that’s commendable, it’s not always noticed. Make sure your boss knows all the extra effort you’re putting in. A few easy conversations or emails will ensure you’re getting the praise you deserve.

Love: There are a lot of new beginnings in your romantic world. If you’re single, that means the start of a really wonderful relationship. For those who are committed, it could mean a new phase in your relationship—for example, moving in together, marriage, or your kids moving out.

Health: With so much going on this year, you’ve got a lot on your mind. Giving yourself a little reprieve in the form of meditation or even a spa day can help give your brain get the rest it deserves.