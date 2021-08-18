Psst! This Under-the Radar Clearance Section Has Designer Items for Thousands of Dollars Off
Anyone who's interested in getting celebrity-loved designer brands on sale needs to know about Rue La La. The members-only site, one of the best hacks to getting never-on-sale items for less, is the go-to for Hollywood-favorite labels like Jennifer Lopez-approved Uggs, Reese Witherspoon-loved Birkenstocks, Kate Hudson-trusted La Mer, and Veja's sneakers that Meghan Markle wears on repeat. Their prices are some of the lowest you'll find on the Internet, so signing up for a Rue La La membership (which is free!) is a rite of passage for every smart shopper.
Since most of Rue La La's deals are time-limited, refreshing its home page every day is essential. Yet if you want to score even bigger discounts, you'll want to check out the site's clearance section, too. Right now, the section has markdowns for everything from shoes by Sarah Jessica Parker-loved Manolo Blahnik and Burberry handbags to BergHoff cookware and Theory tops; discounts are up to 93 percent off.
The site can be overwhelming to scan through for the best deals, so we've done the work for you. Hurry and snag the 37 best handbag, shoe, fashion, and home deals from Rue La La's clearance section below — just remember, you'll have to sign up for Rue La La's free membership here first to access these prices.
Best Rue La La Shoe Clearance Deals
Summer might be coming to a close but flats and sneakers are flattering year-round. Designer options from Stella McCartney, Valentino, and more are all on sale at Rue La La, where you can get The Row flats for $667 off as well as classic white sneakers by Celine on sale. If you're ready to shop for office wear again, get leather pumps from Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti for as little as $250.
- Aquatalia Leana Weatherproof Suede Bootie, $119.99 (orig. $495)
- The Row Elodie Velvet Red Flat, $129.99 (orig. $795)
- Stella McCartney Loop White Sneaker, $319.99 (orig. $495)
- Alexandre Birman Fina Python Slingback Flat, $299.99 (orig. $950)
- Giuseppe Zanotti Leather Black Pump, $249.99 (orig. $650)
- Manolo Blahnik BB 70 Leather Red Pump, $449.99 (orig. $665)
- Valentino VLTN Metallic Leather Sneaker, $449.99 (orig. $695)
- Dior Etoile Black Boot, $799.99 (orig. $1,600)
Best Rue La La Handbag Clearance Deals
Getting Valentino, Balenciaga, Fendi, Saint Laurent, and Gucci handbags on sale might sound too good to be true, but Rue La La has it all. With everything from Chloé's iconic Faye shoulder bag to a leather tote by the Olsen sisters' Kendall Jenner-loved brand The Row, the deals in Rue La La's handbag clearance section — up to hundreds of dollars off — are well worth the investment.
- Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $75.99 (orig. $110)
- JW Anderson Nano Anchor Leather Crossbody, $319.99 (orig. $580)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Heritage Leather Wallet On Chain, $319.99 (orig. $395)
- Chloé Alphabet Quilted Leather Continental Wallet, $449.99 (orig. $550)
- Moschino Teddy Leather Wallet On Chain, $519.99 (orig. $650)
- The Row Leather Tote, $525.99 (orig. $1,490)
- Balenciaga Neo Classic Mini Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,149.99 (orig. $1,550)
- Chloé Faye Small Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,850)
- Saint Laurent Bellechasse Medium Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,950)
- Fendi By The Way Mini Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,489.99 (orig. $1,750)
- Gucci GG Marmont Mini Matelasse Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,509.99 (orig. $2,100)
Best Rue La La Fashion Clearance Deals
Rue La La's women's fashion clearance section makes a great argument for stocking up on tops, dresses, jeans, and skirts, with basic blue skinny jeans and French terry t-shirts on sale. Even cashmere sweaters, button-up shirts, and jackets that you'll surely love come October are discounted, so it's only smart to pick them up while they're on sale now. Top brands include Theory, Hudson Jeans (a Kaia Gerber go-to), Ksubi that's beloved by supermodels, and Oscar De La Renta, whose orange shirtdress is a whopping $1,590 off.
- Avec Les Filles French Terry T-Shirt in Bone White, $12.99 (orig. $94)
- Theory Quincy Wrap Top in Blue Stripe, $49.99 (orig. $295)
- Les Copains Wide-Leg Black Jumpsuit, $85.99 (orig. $625)
- Hudson Jeans Krista Howling Blue Super Skinny Leg, $65.99 (orig. $195)
- Theory Mouline Rib Pullover Sweater in Blue, $115.99 (orig. $325)
- Ksubi Spray On Black Rebel Skinny Leg Jean, $199.99 (orig. $418)
- Les Copains Silk Shirtdress in Black, $249.99 (orig. $875)
- Carolina Herrera Sweater in Black, $349.99 (orig. $1,090)
- Oscar de la Renta Belted Silk Orange Shirtdress, $899.99 (orig. $2,490)
Best Rue La La Home Clearance Deals
Bedding, bathroom essentials, kitchenware, and home decor are all going for as little as $4 in Rue La La's clearance section. It's an impressive sale that includes BergHoff, KitchenAid, Ralph Lauren, and more, so don't miss deals like Berghoff's 6-piece cookware set that's just $80, KitchenAid's cutlery set that's $100 less than usual, and pillowcase sets for $115 off.
- Dream at Home by Peacock Alley Kima Towels, $19.99 (orig. $50)
- BergHoff Kasta 6-Piece Cookware Set, $79.99 (orig. $200)
- BergHoff Scala 5-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $179.99 (orig. $500)
- Peacock Alley Lyric Standard Pillowcases, $79.99 (orig. $195)
- Peacock Alley Dream Stripe Duvet Set, $129.99–$149.99 (orig. $219.00–$229)
- Cuddledown Ultimate 800 Fill Power Down Comforter, $269.99–$349.99 (orig. $638.99–$858.99)
- Ralph Lauren 400 Thread Count Bedford Jacquard Sheeting Collection, $145.99 (orig. $255)
- KitchenAid 11-Piece Professional Series Cutlery Set, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
- KitchenAid Pro Line Series Copper Clad Blender, $499.99 (orig. $999.99)
