Psst! This Under-the Radar Clearance Section Has Designer Items for Thousands of Dollars Off

Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Oscar De La Renta, and more are all included — up to 93 percent off
By Nina Huang
August 18, 2021 03:40 PM
Anyone who's interested in getting celebrity-loved designer brands on sale needs to know about Rue La La. The members-only site, one of the best hacks to getting never-on-sale items for less, is the go-to for Hollywood-favorite labels like Jennifer Lopez-approved Uggs, Reese Witherspoon-loved Birkenstocks, Kate Hudson-trusted La Mer, and Veja's sneakers that Meghan Markle wears on repeat. Their prices are some of the lowest you'll find on the Internet, so signing up for a Rue La La membership (which is free!) is a rite of passage for every smart shopper. 

Since most of Rue La La's deals are time-limited, refreshing its home page every day is essential. Yet if you want to score even bigger discounts, you'll want to check out the site's clearance section, too. Right now, the section has markdowns for everything from shoes by Sarah Jessica Parker-loved Manolo Blahnik and Burberry handbags to BergHoff cookware and Theory tops; discounts are up to 93 percent off.

The site can be overwhelming to scan through for the best deals, so we've done the work for you. Hurry and snag the 37 best handbag, shoe, fashion, and home deals from Rue La La's clearance section below — just remember, you'll have to sign up for Rue La La's free membership here first to access these prices.

Best Rue La La Shoe Clearance Deals

Summer might be coming to a close but flats and sneakers are flattering year-round. Designer options from Stella McCartney, Valentino, and more are all on sale at Rue La La, where you can get The Row flats for $667 off as well as classic white sneakers by Celine on sale. If you're ready to shop for office wear again, get leather pumps from Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti for as little as $250.

Best Rue La La Handbag Clearance Deals

Getting Valentino, Balenciaga, Fendi, Saint Laurent, and Gucci handbags on sale might sound too good to be true, but Rue La La has it all. With everything from Chloé's iconic Faye shoulder bag to a leather tote by the Olsen sisters' Kendall Jenner-loved brand The Row, the deals in Rue La La's handbag clearance section — up to hundreds of dollars off — are well worth the investment.

Best Rue La La Fashion Clearance Deals

Rue La La's women's fashion clearance section makes a great argument for stocking up on tops, dresses, jeans, and skirts, with basic blue skinny jeans and French terry t-shirts on sale. Even cashmere sweaters, button-up shirts, and jackets that you'll surely love come October are discounted, so it's only smart to pick them up while they're on sale now. Top brands include Theory, Hudson Jeans (a Kaia Gerber go-to), Ksubi that's beloved by supermodels, and Oscar De La Renta, whose orange shirtdress is a whopping $1,590 off.

Best Rue La La Home Clearance Deals

Bedding, bathroom essentials, kitchenware, and home decor are all going for as little as $4 in Rue La La's clearance section. It's an impressive sale that includes BergHoff, KitchenAid, Ralph Lauren, and more, so don't miss deals like Berghoff's 6-piece cookware set that's just $80, KitchenAid's cutlery set that's $100 less than usual, and pillowcase sets for $115 off

