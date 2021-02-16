This Amazon-Exclusive Roomba Bundle Is at Its Lowest Price Ever — Nearly $300 Off

If you missed out on the incredible home deals in Amazon's Presidents Day sale, you're in luck. The site just unveiled a massive discount on a Roomba vacuum bundle, featuring the Roomba i6+ and Echo Dot 4th Gen for nearly $300 off.
The Roomba i6+ is one of the latest iterations of the customer-loved robot vacuum, and it's available exclusively on Amazon. It has 10 times the suction power of older Roomba 600 Series models thanks to multi-surface rubber brushes that pull in hard-to-reach debris. Users can customize the vacuum's route and schedule with the newly upgraded iRobot app, which also provides cleaning suggestions based on your lifestyle.
Here's where the best part of this bundle comes in: The i6+ can easily be controlled using the Echo Dot's built-in Alexa. Once the smart home device is connected to the iRobot app, you'll be able to power up your vacuum with a simple verbal request. Plus, along with the sale discount, when you purchase the Echo and Roomba as a bundle, you'll pay $40 less than you would buying them separately.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with Echo Dot 4th Gen, $559.98 (orig. $849.98); amazon.com
Avid Roomba fans say the i6+ model improves on the original vacuum's best qualities. This reviewer is especially impressed with its innovative emptying system: "The tower on the i6+ dock extracts and stores the dirt from the Roomba. No more emptying the gross dust compartment and dealing with the associated filter! Just a typical vacuum bag that needs to be thrown out and replaced approximately every 60 days."
"I've had a number of iRobot products over the years, and I'm truly impressed by the advancements of the Roomba i6+," said another. "We have kids and a dog and have been stretched very thin during COVID, so we finally made the call to upgrade to a self-emptying model that we can run every single day without lifting a finger…We couldn't be happier with the experience."
You can grab the iRobot Roomba i6+ Vacuum and Echo Dot bundle for $560 now, which is $290 less than its usual price. Together, the devices are sure to make spring cleaning a breeze.
