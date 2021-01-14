You’ll Never Have to Buy Another Notebook Again Thanks to This Reusable One Shoppers Call ‘Literal Magic’

Rocketbook offers the classic pen and paper experience but wipes away like a dry erase board so you can reuse its pages again and again. It features 32 dotted grid pages made from a synthetic material to feel as smooth as traditional paper, thus allowing you to write clearly using any Pilot Frixion gel pen. Once you've filled them all, simply scan each page you want to save through the Rocketbook app on your phone and choose to store them through one of the popular cloud services, like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, or your email.