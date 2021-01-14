You’ll Never Have to Buy Another Notebook Again Thanks to This Reusable One Shoppers Call ‘Literal Magic’

Whether you're setting yearly goals, jotting down a daily to-do list, or taking notes for a class, a notebook is essential for staying organized. But instead of spending money on a few regular paper ones that you'll inevitably throw in the trash, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend investing in this smart notebook that can be used endlessly.
Rocketbook offers the classic pen and paper experience but wipes away like a dry erase board so you can reuse its pages again and again. It features 32 dotted grid pages made from a synthetic material to feel as smooth as traditional paper, thus allowing you to write clearly using any Pilot Frixion gel pen. Once you've filled them all, simply scan each page you want to save through the Rocketbook app on your phone and choose to store them through one of the popular cloud services, like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, or your email.
When you've safely stored your pages, just add a drop of water and use the included microfiber cloth to erase and start over. Thanks to its innovative and eco-friendly design, not only is it the best-seller in spiral notebooks on Amazon, but the Rocketbook has more than 25,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who call the smart notebook "literal magic" and a "game changer."
Buy It! Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook, $27.98 (orig. $34); amazon.com
Buy It! Pilot FriXion Clicker Erasable, Refillable, and Retractable Gel Ink Pens, $19.89; amazon.com
"I'm someone who loves a paper calendar," one wrote. "There's something so rewarding about using paper to make to-do lists and goals. So you can imagine my surprise when I started using this and fell in love! I can't imagine using a notebook ever again. Saving trees and keeping my ideas, lists, and thoughts alive! I love this."
Another reviewer added, "I LOVE my Rocketbook. I use it as a planner/bullet journal and it has made my life significantly more organized, convenient, and eco-friendly! Definitely recommend."
Many reviewers have said they're buying the Rocketbook in place of pricier technology because it's just as efficient.
"I am obsessed with this notebook," another wrote. "I love that I can upload my notes to my Google Drive into specific folders and the BEST part, it transforms your handwriting INTO TYPED TEXT! This is amazing! I was going to spend $400 on a reMarkable tablet but this is even better."
Available in nine different colors, the wirebound smart notebook normally costs $34, but for a limited time you can get select hues on sale at Amazon. At $28, the best-selling black Rocketbook is currently the cheapest option. The brand also sells a slew of other smart, environmentally friendly products, like a mini notepad, flip notebook, and reusable planner that was one of Amazon's most popular products sold on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
If you're in need of a new notebook for 2021 to write down all your plans and ideas, now's a great time to add the Rocketbook to your cart and keep using it year after year.
