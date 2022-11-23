Lifestyle The Cutest Christmas Wrapping Paper, Mugs, and Platters Are Majorly Marked Down at Rifle Paper Co. Now Score 30 percent off of crowd-pleasing gifts during the brand’s Black Friday sale By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Rifle Paper Co. just dropped its Black Friday sale two days early, and it includes 30 percent off everything sitewide, from year-round staples like desk calendars to adorable holiday wrapping paper. The cheery lifestyle brand always delivers when it comes to pretty mugs, practical planners, and unique stationery — and you can score all of this and more on sale until November 29 when you use code MERRY30 at checkout. From florals to pet prints, every one of the brand's patterns instantly brightens your space — even if it's just on a simple gel pen. Below, shop the best Rifle Paper Co. planners for 2023, popular mugs, and holiday gifts, all on sale for less than $35. Rifle Paper Co. just dropped its Black Friday sale two days early, and it includes 30 percent off everything sitewide, from year-round staples like desk calendars to adorable holiday wrapping paper. The cheery lifestyle brand always delivers when it comes to pretty mugs, practical planners, and unique stationery — and you can score all of this and more on sale until November 29 when you use code MERRY30 at checkout. From florals to pet prints, every one of the brand's patterns instantly brightens your space — even if it's just on a simple gel pen. Below, shop the best Rifle Paper Co. planners for 2023, popular mugs, and holiday gifts, all on sale for less than $35. Rifle Paper Co. Mugs on Sale Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Porcelain Mug, $15.40 (orig. $22) Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Village Porcelain Mug, $15.40 (orig. $22) Rifle Paper Co. Hot Dogs Porcelain Mug, $15.40 (orig. $22) Rifle Paper Co. 16-ounce Insulated Coffee Mug, $30.07 (orig. $42.95) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Affordable, useful, and universally loved, mugs are always a good idea for a gift. Rifle Paper Co. offers both porcelain and insulated travel mugs, so you can sip in style at home or on the go. The brand always offers pretty floral patterns and prints for cat and dog lovers, but right now, four holiday prints are also available — and on sale for $16. Choose between two nutcracker designs, a snowy holiday village, and a mistletoe-patterned mug to fill with hot cocoa for your next Christmas movie marathon, or to give to the biggest coffee craver in your life. Rifle Paper Co. Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Village Porcelain Mug, $15.40 (orig. $22); riflepaperco.com Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Gifts on Sale Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Cocktail Napkins, $5.60 (orig. $8) Rifle Paper Co. Poinsettia Wrapping Roll, $7.70 (orig. $11) Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Wrapping Roll, $7.70 (orig. $11) Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Tin Candle, $12.60 (orig. $18) Rifle Paper Co. Ribbon Set, $22.40 (orig. $32) Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Jigsaw Puzzle, $23.80 (orig. $34) Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Round Serving Tray, $33.60 (orig. $48) Christmas always seems to sneak up fast after Turkey Day. So take advantage of this sitewide Rifle Paper Co. sale to stock up on festive wrapping paper, cocktail napkins, and dishware you'll use all December long — or gift to holiday party hosts — while it's marked down. One of the most fun parts of the holiday season is wrapping beautiful presents to put under the tree, and Rifle Paper Co.'s selection is joyous and jolly. PEOPLE Tested editors even deemed it one of the best wrapping papers of 2022 for Instagram-worthy gifts (the team also raved about the brand's selection of holiday cards). With poinsettia, Santa, and stocking-patterned paper and velvet ribbons, these presents might be too pretty to even open come Christmas Day. Rifle Paper Co. Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Wrapping Roll, $7.70 (orig. $11); riflepaperco.com Lots of upcoming holiday parties means lots of food and drink to be shared with loved ones, and Rifle Paper Co. has plenty of dishware to help you throw a festive gathering — or to give as a hosting gift. Take these four different cocktail napkins, for example, which are on sale for just $6. Three different serving trays made from birch are perfect for cookie exchanges or simply as decor in your kitchen during the holiday season. Rifle Paper Co. Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Round Serving Tray, $33.60 (orig. $48); riflepaperco.com Rifle Paper Co. Desk Items on Sale Rifle Paper Co. Weekly Desk Pad, $9.80 (orig. $14) Rifle Paper Co. Gel Pen Set of 4, $12.60 (orig. $18) Rifle Paper Co. Stitched Notebook Set, $12.60 (orig. $18) Rifle Paper Co. 2023 Appointment Wall Planner, $19.60 (orig. $28) Rifle Paper Co. 2023 12-Month Soft Cover Spiral Planner, $21 (orig. $30) Rifle Paper Co. 2023 17-Month Planner, $25.20 (orig. $36) If you'd rather give people something they can use all year round, Rifle Paper Co. has plenty of practical notebooks, calendars, and planners in fun prints. This stitched notebook set, discounted to $13, comes in three floral designs and can be used for whatever the recipient chooses. This 2023 spiral planner, on the other hand, will help with organization in the new year, which is approaching quickly, believe it or not. Rifle Paper Co. Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. 2023 12-Month Softcover Spiral Planner, $21 (orig. $30); riflepaperco.com Rifle Paper Co. is chock-full of crowd-pleasing gifts anyone will love receiving, so take advantage of these low prices and check some names off of your shopping list early. Shop more from the Rifle Paper Co. 