Can’t Find Paper Towels? These Reusable Alternatives Are Still in Stock

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a widespread shortage of basic household supplies like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and paper towels. While it’s more difficult to find substitutes for toilet paper and disinfectant wipes, there are plenty of alternatives to single-use paper towels available to buy online. Swedish dishcloths — which are more durable than paper towels but just as easy to use — are great reusable options, and retailers like Etsy, Wayfair, and Anthropologie still have them in stock.

Typically made of a biodegradable fabric blend of cotton and cellulose, Swedish dishcloths become soft and foam-like upon being soaked in water. They’re ultra-absorbent and resistant to tears, which makes them perfect for wiping up liquid messes (just like paper towels!). The best part, though? You can simply toss them into your laundry or dishwasher to clean between uses, so they’ll last for months. Not only does this help the environment by reducing your carbon footprint, but it’ll also save you money in the long run.

RELATED: Can’t Find a Cloth Face Mask? These 7 Retailers Still Have Them in Stock

Most dishcloths come in adorable designs or fun patterns — like this breakfast-themed option and this abstract set with llama designs — that you can match with your existing kitchen decor. Plus, most of them are super durable and even tell you how many rolls of paper towels you’re saving by switching to washable cloths. For example, these penguin-adorned dishcloths on Etsy replace 17 rolls of paper towels, while this 10-pack on Wayfair replaces 150 rolls in total. Below, we listed eight best-selling Swedish dishcloth sets that you can still shop online, but you’ll have to hurry — we’ve already seen some sell out. Get yours before they’re gone.

