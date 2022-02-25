Shop

Spring Showers Are No Match for This Windproof Umbrella — and It's on Major Sale

It has nearly 25,000 five-star ratings
By Isabel Garcia February 24, 2022 10:00 PM
Fresh blooms, long days, and warm weather are just a handful of things to look forward to with the arrival of spring. The new season also marks the rainiest time of year, and whether or not you enjoy spring showers, you'll want to prepare for the wet days ahead. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a compact umbrella that'll keep you dry all season, even on windy days. The best part? It's on major sale right now. 

Made by the brand Repel Umbrella, the popular travel umbrella measures just 11.5 inches when closed, making it easy to store in purses, backpacks, luggage, and car pockets. Weighing less than a pound, it's so lightweight that you might forget you even packed it. In addition to portability, another standout feature of the umbrella is its windproof design. It features nine fiberglass ribs and a double-vented canopy that allows wind to pass through without getting you wet. 

To open and close the umbrella, all you have to do is press the button on the rubberized handle that's easy to grip. The canopy is 42 inches wide, so yes, it's large enough to keep you dry. Even better, it's made of a Teflon-coated fabric that dries quickly.  

Buy It! Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella, $18.36 with coupon (orig. $31.95); amazon.com 

A hit with Amazon shoppers, the umbrella has nearly 25,000 five-star ratings. Customers appreciate how easy it is to carry, saying that the "very compact" umbrella is the "perfect size" to store in everything from backpack side pockets to larger coat pockets.

Shoppers also call out how sturdy the heavy-duty umbrella is, with some saying that it easily "withstands strong winds." Many also love that it's fast-drying, with one reviewer pointing out that "water did not soak into the fabric," adding that it was nearly dry with "a few shakes."

Just in time for the rainy season, Amazon put the umbrella on sale and added an extra discount. Normally, it costs $32, but the bonus coupon on top of the sale price brings it down to a little more than $18. To get the deal, be sure to select the coupon in the product listing before checking out.

Get ready for spring showers, and head to Amazon to save more than 40 percent on the Repel umbrella while the sale lasts. 

