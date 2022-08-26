Prepare for Your Next Adventure During REI's Labor Day Sale — Save Up to 75% on Outdoor Essentials

There are must-haves from The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Cotopaxi, and more

Published on August 26, 2022 08:00 AM

REI Labor Day Sale
Photo: REI

You might not think of Labor Day as a major shopping event, but it's the perfect time to shop for big-ticket items. Whether you're the adventurous and outdoorsy type or know someone who is, you'll want to check out REI's Labor Day Sale.

Customers can save up to 75 percent on outdoor gear, clothing, and more. Many essentials from sleeping bags to fleece jackets are on sale and there's no better time to shop than right now.

Some discounts are exclusive for REI Co-Op members, but it's easy to sign up online, so you can take full advantage of these once-a-year deals. A sale like this is too good to pass up, and things are expected to sell out quickly, so we suggest not wasting any time before the sale ends on Monday, September 5.

Below, we've curated a list of some of the best deals you'll want to keep an eye on so you can save time scrolling and more time outdoors.

Shop the 14 Best Deals at REI's Labor Day Sale:

Gather around the campfire with this lawn chair that's a whopping 75 percent off and folds down in a pinch. It includes backpack straps and a carrying handle for easy transport and polyester webbing strips for a comfy seat to rest.

Looking to spend an overnight at your campsite? Then check out this hooded sleeping bag, which is available in regular and long sizes and can fit up to two people, perfect for adventurous couples or sleepovers at home. Plus, it's water resistant and easily compresses for packing without unwanted bulk.

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! REICo-op Outward Classic Lawn Chair, $22.49 with membership (orig. $89.95); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! REI Co-op Siesta Hooded 25 Double Sleeping Bag, $57.19 with membership (orig. $229); rei.com

There are also must-have clothing pieces included in the sale that can help transition your wardrobe into fall, like this compressible vest and this half-zip fleece jacket. They're great to layer over tops and can be worn with leggings, jeans, or sweats while lounging at home, running errands, or hiking. Plus, both of them are discounted in multiple colors and come in sizes XS to XL.

You can never have too many hoodies in your collection, either. Snag this long-sleeve option while it's 30 percent off. It's made from UPF 50+ fabric and a soft polyester/spandex blend that's moisture-wicking, so you can wear it even while temps are still high. The popular sweatshirt has hundreds of perfect ratings, with many raving about how "comfortable" and "lightweight" it is.

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket, $82.49 (orig. $110); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! REI Co-op 650 Down Vest 2.0, $55.89 (orig. $79.95); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie, $34.89 (orig. $49.95); rei.com

The last thing you want to worry about is having your sunglasses break while you're traveling or being active outside. These polycarbonate sunglasses are stylish enough for everyday wear but are virtually shatterproof and scratch-proof. Shoppers loved how affordable the sunglasses are, so much so that they bought multiple pairs — better stock up now while they're under $40!

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! Tifosi Swank Polarized Sunglasses, $37.39 (orig. $49.95); rei.com

Whether you have future travel plans coming up or want to spend more time outside this fall, REI's Labor Day Sale is a great time to upgrade your gear for less. Shop more deals below before these prices are gone for good.

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! OXO 12-Inch Outdoor Carbon Steel Fry Pan with Removable Handle, $41.89 with membership (orig. $59.95); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! La Sportiva Bushido II Trail Running Shoes, $108.69 (orig. $145); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket, $69.89 (orig. $99.95); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! REI Co-op Trailbreak 20 Sleeping Bag, $65.40 with membership (orig. $109); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! GCI Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair, $44.99 (orig. $90); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! The North Face Aphrodite Motion Shorts, $27.99 (orig. $40); rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Move It Dress, $74.19 (orig. $99); at rei.com

REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Buy It! Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat, $74.19 (orig. $99); rei.com

