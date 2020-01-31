Reese Witherspoon Has Been Using This Eco-Friendly Water Bottle for Years, and You Can Shop It on Amazon

Stylish and sustainable for just $25

By Kami Phillips
January 31, 2020 04:43 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon may have asked Beyoncé for some champagne after running out at the Golden Globes, but the Big Little Lies actress doesn’t seem to run into any issues staying hydrated otherwise. Her secret? Lifefactory’s FDA-approved silicone-covered glass water bottles.

The multi-hyphenate, who’s constantly on the go, has been spotted carrying her reusable water bottles for years. Whether she’s heading to business meetings, running errands, or squeezing in a workout sesh, it seems as though Witherspoon is never without one of her colorful bottles in hand — and we can totally see why. Stylish, sustainable, and just $25 on Amazon? We see you, Reese!

Backgrid; BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Not only are Lifefactory water bottles a good-looking alternative to plastic (the company even offers mix-and-match bottles and caps), but all of the brand’s glass bottles are BPA- and phthalate-free, meaning they provide a pure taste because they don’t leach harmful plastics or metals. In fact, Lifefactory makes an entire line of everyday glass houseware items ranging from baby bottles to tumblers.

If you’re looking to hydrate without harming the environment, then scroll down to shop Reese Witherspoon’s Lifefactory glass water bottle for just $25. You can also find more sustainable water bottles on Amazon.

Aamzon

Buy It! Lifefactory 22-Ounce BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle with Active Flip Cap and Protective Silicone Sleeve, $24.99; amazon.com

