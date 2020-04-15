Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Bed Bath & Beyond

Reese Witherspoon’s latest Instagram post proves she’s as relatable as ever. The actress, producer, and activist shared an image of her work-from-home setup, and it likely looks quite similar to your own home office these days. She appears to be working at her kitchen table, which is replete with a laptop, clutter, and a curious pup — her bulldog, Lou. But one thing that sticks out is her high-tech mug.

The genius Ember coffee mug does so much more than your typical coffee mug. Rather than simply serving as a vessel for your morning cup of joe, this mug actually allows you to control the temperature of your beverage from your phone or smartwatch. Leave it to Witherspoon to remind us that this kind of futuristic technology is available and here to save your at-home brew.

For the uninitiated, here’s how it works: The mug is compatible with an app that you can download on any iOS or Android smartphone or smartwatch. It comes with a charging coaster discreetly designed to look like an ordinary saucer, which will maintain your coffee’s optimal temperature according to your preferences. A smart LED light turns on to let you know your drink has reached your desired temperature, which can range from 120 degrees to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

It certainly costs more than your average coffee mug — you can buy one for $129.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond — but it’s well worth the cost for coffee connoisseurs and slow sippers alike. Any cup of coffee tastes better when it’s piping hot, right? And while you could simply heat up lukewarm coffee in the microwave, this common mistake can actually affect the flavor of your brew, adding to the allure of a high-tech mug that never lets your drink cool down in the first place.

If you’re ready to upgrade your home coffee experience, investing in a smarter mug like this celebrity-approved one from Ember is a great option.

