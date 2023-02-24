Lifestyle Shoppers Use This Under-Desk Treadmill to Walk While They Work — and It's 53% Off at Amazon The foldable walking pad is super easy to move and store By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Amazon If you find yourself glued to your desk throughout the work day, consistently missing your daily step goal, it might be time to invest in a walking pad or under-desk treadmill. And right now, you can snag the highly rated Redliro 2-in-1 Walking Pad and Treadmill for up to 53 percent off at Amazon — saving you a whopping $254. This two-in-one product can be used as a walking pad and treadmill for both jogging and running, reaching a maximum speed of 7.5 miles per hour. It's also majorly convenient to keep in the house, since its foldable design can be stored completely flat and its built-in wheels allow users to move it from room to room with ease. Plus, the walking pad has a 2.25-horsepower motor that keeps noise levels down and features a non-slip and shock-absorbent deck, so you can move comfortably and quietly. It features 12 preset programs and manual modes, depending on how users like to get their steps in. The preset programs include settings that change speed periodically, while the manual modes allow users to adjust the speed, timing, and distance to their liking via the included remote control. Plus, a handy LED screen displays every metric, so you can keep track of your movement and caloric burn at a glance. Shoppers can also choose from two styles and three colors, including silver and red. Amazon Buy It! Redliro 2-in-1 Walking Pad and Treadmill, $225.99 with coupon (orig. $479.99); amazon.com The 18 Best Running Shoes to Get You to the Finish Line — Whatever Yours Might Be The Redliro walking pad allows shoppers to reach their daily step goals without having to brave the elements or spend time in a crowded gym. One shopper raved: "It fits perfectly under my desk and allows me to walk during the day instead of sitting for eight hours straight." Another reviewer said, "It's very quiet, which allows me to watch TV while walking," and also added: "I don't have to worry about creating too much noise for my neighbors." A third user appreciated that they could use the walking pad while "talking on the phone" as well. Upgrade your at-home gym, office, and living room with the Redliro 2-in-1 Walking Pad while it's up to $254 off at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Lightweight Yet Warm' Comforter Is Just $27 Thanks to This Amazon Deal A $300 Roomba That Leaves Floors 'Spotless' Is on Sale for Just $189 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Top,' and It's Up to 49% Off Right Now