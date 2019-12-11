Wine Lovers Can't Get Enough of This Merlot-Scented Soap (and No, It Won’t Get You Drunk)

Image zoom Amazon

Wine lovers, rejoice: You can wash with your favorite glass of wine without taking an expensive trip to Japan’s famous red wine spas. This Vintage Merlot Wine Soap is made from real Merlot, and it’s available on Amazon for just $10.

Like gummies made with wine and red wine sheet masks, this Merlot wine soap is definitely a crowd-pleaser for the most ardent wine enthusiasts. Not only does it have a great scent, but the soap is also made from quality ingredients, like rosemary leaf extract and cranberry seeds, that will keep your skin hydrated.

Customers have been raving about how good it smells, and many have loved sending (as well as receiving) them as gifts. “Boy, were these a great hit!!” said one shopper. “This soap is not only practical for bathing or just washing up, but also has a great fragrance and it’s all natural.”

Another added, “Gave this soap as a gift to wine loving friend and she just raved about it! LOVED the smell and how it felt on her skin!”

If you enjoy wine so much so that you dream of showering in it, you can do so for less than the price of a good bottle thanks to Swag Brewery. And if you’re interested in beer or whiskey, the brand also offers options in those scents. Pick up one of these soaps on Amazon now, or get all three for just $25.

Buy It! Swag Brewery Vintage Merlot Wine Soap, $9.99; amazon.com