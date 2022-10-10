When it comes to online shopping, all of us have our weaknesses. Maybe it's hunting for great furniture and decor deals to keep updating your space. Maybe it's waiting on the next cleaning tool that'll make life easier, or the little products that solve problems you didn't realize you had. Or maybe you have a soft spot for scrolling through beauty products and reading reviews until you find the best ones.

No matter your online shopping vice, there is a deal for you to score at Amazon right now, on some of the most popular products in every category that our readers love most. With the Prime Early Access Sale right around the corner, there are sneaky early deals dropped on highly-rated and best-selling products all across the retailer.

If you haven't heard of the Prime Early Access Sale, it's time to read up so you're ready for the days ahead. October 11 and 12 mark Amazon's first time ever putting on this 48-hour sale event, which promises deals as steep as Prime Day or Black Friday, but for Prime members only. Markdowns will be on products across all categories, including some shopper-favorite products and coveted brands such as Lodge, Levi's, and Shark. However, just because the official sales start tomorrow, that doesn't mean there aren't early deals to check out already. Sometimes, it's worth getting a head start.

In fact, many of PEOPLE reader's favorite products to shop — from popular kitchen tools to cordless vacuums, everyday sneakers to super comfy bedding — are already marked down now, so you can get started on your shopping before your top picks sell out.

If there's one thing for sure, it's that PEOPLE readers have great taste, especially when it comes to online shopping. But we've helped out a bit, by pulling all of the top deals that we know our readers (and shoppers) love the most, to give you a comprehensive list of the best things to shop, both ahead of the sales days and during.

Reader Home and Kitchen Favorites

Amazon

Major sales are the perfect chance to score all the house upgrades you have on your shopping list but haven't quite committed to yet. Whether that's a kitchen device, upgraded bedding or pillows, or something to make your space just a bit better, there's no doubt that waiting for a great deal is the way to go, when you can. And even before the Prime Early Access Sale officially starts, we found lots of sneaky deals across plenty of Amazon's home favorites.

You can shop products stacked with perfect ratings, from brands like Lodge, Utopia, and Yeti, including a classic 10-ounce Yeti insulated tumbler that "will last forever," according to one shopper, and is just $15 now. Or score some steep deals on classic cast-iron from Lodge. We've pulled a Dutch oven and a standard skillet, both ready to be used for dinners for decades to come. Plus, both kitchen must-haves are over 30 percent off, so you can't beat the price or the practicality.

If it's a bedroom update you're after, these deals have you covered as well, with a steep markdown on everything you need to refresh your bed: cooling, luxury sheets; a stylish queen quilt set that's 78 percent off, and a set of two pillows for under $15.

Reader Cleaning Favorites

Amazon

It's no secret that PEOPLE readers love to snag amazing deals on the best of the best cleaning tools at Amazon. Right now, ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, we found major discounts on vacuums, steam cleaners, and mops, so those who are still on the hunt for the perfect match can finally score the device of their dreams.

Our deal picks include robot vacuums from iRobot and Shark, as well as some more under-the-radar options with deeply discounted prices. If you've been longing for a Roomba in your life, take your chance to buy it now, while a short-term deal has made it $75 less than normal.

But if you've already got your vacuuming needs covered, a steam cleaner might be more in order. This Pursteam mop has an insanely diverse range of uses, from pulling grime off your floors and leaving them sparkling, to tackling mold and dirt on tough surfaces anywhere in the house. It's no wonder it's garnered over 25,800 five-star ratings, and reviewers calling it "heaven sent."

Reader Beauty Favorites

Amazon

If you'd rather take this sale as an opportunity to restock your beauty essentials, you'll have plenty of options. Makeup, haircare, and skincare favorites from brands like Revlon, Nyx, and L'Oreal Paris are all discounted, and we've pulled our favorites for a range of options we know readers turn to again and again.

You can pick up a refill of the classic CeraVe daily moisturizer that's been around what feels like forever and only grown in popularity. It's racked up many thousands of perfect ratings and rave reviews from shoppers, including many who call it their "staple" product for every single day.

Reader Fashion Favorites

Amazon

Last but not least, this pre-sale weekend is also a great chance to pull awesome deals on fashion favorites perfect for fall. Score major markdowns on Levi's, Crocs, and Hanes favorites, among others.

That's right: the classic Crocs style that's more popular than ever is on sale — and some sizes and colors are discounted over 30 percent, so it's quite the savings to take advantage of. If you're after comfy shoes, there's also a great deal on the cloud slides that have been all over TikTok, and tons of reviewers rave are "super comfy" — plus a pair is priced at just $24.

Those shopping for their fall wardrobes are in luck, as a classic cut of denim jeans from Levi's is an insane 61 percent off, and comes in a huge range of sizes, including short variations. Pair them with a plaid shacket that's "perfect for fall," according to reviewers, and you've got an easy cool-weather outfit.

As these deals prove, you don't have to wait for the official Prime Early Access days to take advantage of savings on PEOPLE favorites in any category. Shop now while the deals you have your eye on are still live, and check back for more sale updates throughout the week, as we pull the best of the best from this massive sale event.

