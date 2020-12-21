From over-the-top decorations to Christmas anthems we can't get out of our heads, these stars are the Queens of Christmas

Not that we're complaining, but it feels like Christmas starts earlier and earlier each year — and these stars are heading the charge from Halloween straight past Thanksgiving and into the Christmas season.

Whether they kick off their celebrations as soon as Halloween is over or delight us with their festive content on Instagram, here's a list of stars who are vying for the top spot of Christmas Queen. We're considering pulling a Mean Girls and giving the title to all of them, you know, in the name of the season!

Mariah Carey

Last year on Nov. 1, Carey posted a video of her falling asleep in her Halloween costume, and then waking up to a call from Santa. "It's time," she sang into the phone! When the clock struck midnight on Nov. 1 this year the singer shared a video doing the same, marking the beginning of the season.

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carey found a new way to bring the magic, taking her family on a "festive road trip" for the holiday. She also stars in the new Christmas special “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special" on Apple TV +!

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Holly Dolly Christmas does have a ring to it. The country legend has always been one to get into the Christmas spirit, but this year she doubled down with a Christmas album and Christmas special. That's Christmas Queen behavior, if you ask us!

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling showed everyone how it's truly done by decorating her home with celebrity puns like Judy Garland, Ginger-Fred Armisen, a Chris Pine Tree and more. The decor was inspired by her show, The Mindy Project, where her character makes a Christmas wreath out of Reese Witherspoon photos: A wreath Witherspoon.

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams showed off her epic winter wonderland of a home to PEOPLE in November 2020, sharing, "They call me the queen of Christmas on all of my shows because in my Zoom backgrounds are next-level Christmas decorations." We can see why!

Jennifer Garner

In 2017, the actress made herself into a meme as she got into the Christmas spirit a little early. She wrote, "Other people: It isn't Christmas season, Thanksgiving is first! Me: Fa la la la la la la la la." She followed up the photo with the hashtags, "#bringonchristmas," #ideckmyhallsNov1" and "hohoho."

The actress got into the Christmas spirit this year by replicating a viral video by Rudy Willingham, but with a festive twist. She even remade the iconic bathroom scene from Home Alone!

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross knows a thing or two about pulling off an epic Christmas look. Need proof? Check out her green ensemble from Christmas 2019.

But she comes by her holiday enthusiasm naturally: the entire Ross family gets in the spirit! Nothing says Christmas quite like matching onesies and a gigantic family photo! Last year, the actress posed with her family, including mom Diana Ross, brother Evan Ross and sister-in-law Ashlee Simpson.

The year before, the family's matriarch, Diana Ross, bought the family matching unicorn onesies.

Kris Jenner

Sure, the whole family is over-the-top when it comes to Christmas decor, but where do you think they all learned it from? Kris Jenner, of course!

Earlier this month, Airbnb announced it would be offering an exclusive experience to receive a holiday decorating lesson from the momager herself and celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham.

"More is more, I always say — especially when it comes to holiday home decor," she writes in her description for the Airbnb Experience. "The bigger, the brighter, the bolder, the better. But you can do a lot with a little too."

Now that's one way to have a Merry Kris-mas!

Candace Cameron Bure

This Christmas Queen spreads lots of cheer year after year with her Hallmark Christmas movies, and is dedicated to the season.

So dedicate, in fact, that she did a Christmas-themed workout for Instagram in a very festive set of tights and a white leotard. Peep that green eyeshadow and those on-theme sneakers.

The Fuller House star shared on Instagram that she is "always in the Christmas spirit." Don't believe her? She drives around with a Santa hat on. "Make it cheery, even if it's 2020," she wrote.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry asks the very important question: "Why decorate the tree when you can BE the tree?"

Meghan Trainor

Trainor really set the bar this year by channeling a character from a Christmas classic on Halloween. The "Holidays" singer dressed as Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas and asked, "Sooo ... it's Christmas now, right?"

She had reason to be excited: She debuted her first Christmas album this year, and has an exciting gift on the way: her first child with Daryl Sabara, which she has been celebrating by converting ugly sweaters into maternity wear.

Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show actress has been churning out the festive content lately, showing off her impressive gingerbread house on Instagram. "One of my favorite things about this time of year is decorating gingerbread houses with my kids, well ...ok ... we mostly just eat the candy," she shared.

Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, is a Christmas Princess, with her mom teaching her how to be the Queen of the Season in matching Christmas sweaters.

Even Witherspoon's new puppy, Minnie, posed for her Christmas photos in a red collar in front of the Christmas tree.