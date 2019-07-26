Royally Cool! Queen Elizabeth Uses This Popular Fan from Amazon to Keep Her Home Cool

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Even royalty needs to keep cool during the scorching hot days of summer — and Queen Elizabeth has the perfect tool for doing so!

Her Majesty met Britain’s new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in her residence on Wednesday when it was nearly 90 degrees outside in London. From photos of their meeting, royal fans were quick to spot framed photos of her grandsons and their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, on a table in the background. But we also noticed the tiny machine to the right of the fireplace that has been keeping her home cool: Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier — which you can get on Amazon!

This sleek, multi-purpose machine is unlike any other on the market because it simultaneously cleans the air while heating or cooling the entire room thanks to its Air Multiplier technology and 350-degree oscillation. Yes, you can use it to both heat your home in the winter and to cool it down in the summer (like the Queen). There is also a backward airflow mode that purifies without heating or cooling the room. According to the brand, its filters capture about 99.97 percent of allergens, pollutants, and other ultra-fine particles in the air — so it’s ideal for those with allergies.

The device is even compatible with Alexa, so you can use voice command to turn it on and off and ask for updates on the air quality. With all of its advanced technologies and capabilities, the price for this Dyson purifying heater-fan does not come cheap — but right now, you can snag it on Amazon for $57 off. It’s still a bit of an investment, but the fact that it’s good enough for the Queen (and you can use it year-round to breathe cleaner air) makes it worth every penny.

Buy It! Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, $592.98 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com