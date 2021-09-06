These Fall-Themed Reusable Face Masks Cost Just $7 for a 4-Pack on Amazon
After nearly two years of wearing face masks on the regular, it shouldn't be a shock when your favorite one becomes worn-out from routine washes and daily wear. By now, you've probably had your go-to face covering for months, and it might be time to part ways and search for a replacement. Instead of sifting through the never-ending list of options on the market, take it from more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers who found a four-pack of reusable masks for just $7.
Not only are these face masks super affordable, but they're stylish, too, and come in four fall colors that'll be perfect for your seasonal wardrobe. Plus, they have adjustable ear loops and an adjustable wire nose piece that provides full coverage without fogging glasses.
"I bought the small/medium size and they fit perfectly for any adult with a smaller face," says one five-star reviewer. "The color and pattern are so cute and they're pretty thick so I feel like they're good quality to wear around to help prevent the spread [of germs]."
Disposable face masks might be convenient, but reusable ones are more eco-friendly and will save you money in the long run. The pack of four can be ordered in two sizes and three different color combos that offer protection without compromising style. Not to mention, they are made with three layers of lightweight fabric to provide ample breathability.
"I bought these a few months ago and they have been my go-to during Covid. They are comfy, and a great material," says an Amazon shopper. "I wear a lot of makeup and the material is easy to clean after a day of wear. I will definitely be buying more; they are the best masks I've bought."
This four-pack of adult face masks costs just $7, which means you're only paying $1.75 for each mask. And the best part is you can use them over and over again with regular washes in between wears.
