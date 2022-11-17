Shoppers Say These Disney Accessories Make 'Perfect Holiday Gifts' — and They're on Sale Starting at Just $2

There's nothing like offering some Disney magic during the holiday shopping season, and the accessories brand known for its signature adjustable rope bracelets seen on celebs like Rihanna and Charli D'Amelio is doing just that.

Ideal for Mickey Mouse fans, Pura Vida's collab offers a Disney spin on its classic jewelry styles — among other small, giftable items — from cord charm bracelets to simple choker necklaces with adjustable lengths for layering. All Disney-themed accessories are 50 percent off right now, and "make perfect holiday gifts," according to shoppers.

Pura Vida Disney Bracelet Deals

There's the Disney Mickey Mouse Charm Bracelet on sale right now for just $12 in white and winterfresh, which is a Mickey-inspired version of Pura Vida's original cord bracelets, that can be combined with a variety of styles. To achieve a more layered look, consider adding the Disney Minnie Mouse Charm Bracelet, available in matching colors with a hint of pink on Minnie's polka dot bow.

Mix things up with the Disney Daisy Duck Multi Charm Bracelet on a metal and cord braided bracelet, or add some contrast with a black cord design found on the Disney Minnie Mouse Red Enamel Bow Charm Bracelet. One shopper said they "love the bracelet, [and] it's small enough that I can wear it every day and not be screaming Mickey Mouse," while another described the Mickey Mouse Charm Bracelet as the "perfect touch of Disney."

Pura Vida

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Charm Bracelet, $10 (orig. $20)

Pura Vida Disney Ring Deals

Pura Vida's Mickey and Minnie rings are another low-key way to add Disney flair to a stocking stuffer. Banded styles include the Disney Mickey Mouse Band Ring, which features a repeated Mickey shape and is available in silver and black or rose gold and white.

The Mickey design nests comfortably together, making this another option that can be gifted as a stackable set. Shoppers shared that it's a "nice sturdy ring" and a "precious" style, but suggested sizing up as it can run a bit small.

For more simple styles, snag Pura Vida's Disney Mickey Mouse Delicate Ring with a solid mickey head, the Disney Mickey Mouse Outline Ring with a cutout Mickey silhouette that lays flat on the finger, or the Disney Mickey Mouse Cutout Ring that stands up proudly on your finger. All three styles are available in silver and rose gold, and shoppers share that they make the "perfect Disney statement."

Pura Vida

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Band Ring, $12 (orig. $24)

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer ring outside the Mickey box, pivot to Pura Vida's Disney princess ring options, such as the Disney Belle Open Rose Ring, a rose gold option inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Other princess rings that provide a touch of Disney include the Cinderella Dreamy Opal Star Ring and the Little Mermaid Fin Open Ring featuring a Pacific Opal stone wrapped in a rose gold design.

Pura Vida

Buy It! Disney Belle Open Rose Ring, $10 (orig. $20)

Pura Vida Disney Necklace Deals

If you need several stocking stuffers, Pura Vida's Disney choker necklaces in adjustable lengths make for an easy layered look. Start with a standard Mickey design found on the Mickey Mouse Chain Choker, a silver necklace that one shopper said is "detailed and dainty" and "super cute." To add color and dimension, pair it with the Mickey Mouse Enamel Bead Chain Choker, a set of multi-length chains. Or, wear a piece solo, such as the Pocahontas Compass Coin Layered Necklace, which features a dual chain design and compass coin pendant.

Pura Vida

Buy It! Disney Pocahontas Compass Coin Layered Necklace, $15 (orig. $30)

Pura Vida Disney Sticker Deals

To top off your Disney stocking stuffers, throw in some stickers at just $2 each. Stickers such as the Mickey Mouse Vibin sticker, Belle Beauty Within sticker, or Jasmine and Aladdin Dreams sticker can be placed on folders and notebooks, or used to decorate water bottles.

Pura Vida

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Vibin Sticker, $2 (orig. $4)

Stock up on these Disney stocking stuffers and giftable items at 50 percent off, and give a Disney fan in your life that "subtle Disney touch."

