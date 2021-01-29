This Flower Delivery Service Has the Prettiest Valentine’s Day Bouquets — and They're 25% Off This Weekend Only

Winter days have a tendency to blur together, what with the blistering weather and lack of sunlight. But despite living in a perpetual Groundhog Day, Valentine's Day is still creeping up — lest you forget to buy a gift. This year, you can avoid darting to the convenience store to nab wilting drugstore flowers and a cliche heart-shaped box of chocolates (like last year...), because you've still got plenty of time to order a beautiful arrangement of flowers, thanks to ProFlowers.
The online flower delivery service has a wealth of colorful bouquets to pick from, from pink and red roses to sunny lilies and carnations, all tenderly arranged in glass vases or baskets. Whether you're sending flowers to a partner, family member, friend, or simply yourself, ProFlowers will brighten up anyone's home during a holiday that will largely be spent away from loved ones this year.
The ProFlowers website has a shop dedicated to Valentine's Day bouquets, making it all too easy to shop for that special person in your life. Browse bouquets teeming with popping pom poms and lilies, or opt for an arrangement that comes with a little extra something special, from chocolates to macarons and even meats and cheeses.
Not feeling a classic floral arrangement? No matter. ProFlowers touts a large selection of green plants, succulents, and winter flowers, so it's likely everyone can enjoy something during the holiday. Plus, there are also a variety of gourmet gift boxes, like this lavender spa day gift basket, perfect for someone with a penchant for experiential presents.
All the flowers and plants sold at ProFlowers are sourced from farms that foster fair and ethical labor practices, along with a dedication to protect the environment. So whether you're shopping tulips from the Netherlands or South American roses, ProFlowers guarantees you'll feel happy about this purchase. Plus, if you've really procrastinated, there are a number of flower arrangements you can have delivered the same day.
And while all of the above sounds like a delightful way to celebrate Valentine's Day, what's perhaps even better news is that you can get 25 percent off all ProFlowers products by using the code VDAY25. To help you get on your way, we've picked out some favorite bouquets, flower arrangements, and gift boxes that promise to make anyone's Valentine's Day a little more colorful.
Buy It! Mixed Roses with Vase, $40 (orig. $50); proflowers.com
Buy It! Sweet Thing Bouquet Deluxe; $58; proflowers.com
Buy It! Very Valentine Red Hyacinth Garden, $35; proflowers.com
Buy It! One Dozen Red Rose Bouquet and Chocolates Gift Set, $44 (orig. $55); proflowers.com
Buy It! Light of My Life Bouquet Deluxe, $56 (orig. $70); proflowers.com
Buy It! Be Mine Bouquet, $90; proflowers.com
Buy It! So Sweet Hoya Heart Succulent, $35; proflowers.com
Buy It! Written in the Stars Rose Bouquet Original With Vase, $42 (orig. $60); proflowers.com
Buy It! Candy Hearts Bouquet, $65; proflowers.com
Buy It! Lush Tropical Peace Lily in Tin, $70; proflowers.com
