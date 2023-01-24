Get a Jump on Valentine's Day with These Sweet Gifts from a Popular Delivery Service That Are All on Sale

Valentine's Day will be here soon enough, and, well, love is in the air, which means flower bouquets and chocolates are getting ready for their shining moment.

If you're on the hunt for that perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved ones, it may be worth sticking to the tried-and-true February 14 go-to: flowers and chocolates. Right now is an ideal time to schedule beautiful bouquets and sweet treats to be delivered to your loved one's front door, and you only need to lift a finger.

Popular delivery service Proflowers is currently offering a vast Valentine's Day collection of both bouquets (available with and without vases included) and chocolate treats, and we found 10 of the top options, all for $50 or less. Plus, you can use our exclusive discount code BLOOMS20 to save 20 percent off your order.

10 Best Valentine's Day Flowers and Chocolates Deals from Proflowers

If you're on the hunt for flowers to show your blooming love for someone special, Proflowers has unique versions that veer slightly from traditional bouquets, like the farm-fresh Pink Champagne Rose Bouquet. This floral arrangement, which starts at $44 with code BLOOMS20 for 12 pink-meets-white roses, offers a twist on the traditional red rose bouquet. You can also add a clear vase for just $5 more. For more variety, the Meet-Cute Bouquet provides giftees with a mix of 10 flowers, including roses, carnations, hypericum berry, and Peruvian Lily.

Proflowers

Buy It! Pink Champagne Rose Bouquet, $44 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $55); proflowers.com

You can also gift a solitary Heart Charm Waxed Amaryllis Bulb, like this vibrant option that arrives ready to sprout in time for Valentine's Day. The bulb is covered in festive red wax — that also locks in moisture and nutrients — while the red base is decorated with a simple heart charm to show your love.

Proflowers

Buy It! Heart Charm Waxed Amaryllis Bulb, $30.40 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $38); proflowers.com

While Valentine's Day plants may not immediately come to mind when flower shopping, plants are typically longer-lasting, and Proflowers' options are equally on-theme. The I Heart You Bamboo Plant is heart-shaped, and arrives with a simple glass container with pink and red rocks that keep the plant stable and upright. This pet-friendly plant is easy to care for, requiring just indirect sunlight and watering when it's feeling dry.

Proflowers

Buy It! I Heart You Bamboo Plant, $28 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $35); proflowers.com

Valentine's Day's other esteemed gift — chocolate — is also included in the sale. If you prefer treats to show you care, a go-to gift are these Belgian chocolate-covered strawberries, festively dipped and decorated. The box includes a mix of white, dark, and milk chocolate adorned with sprinkles or drizzled chocolate. While the strawberries should be consumed within two days, it shouldn't be a problem based on their sweet appearance and taste.

Proflowers

Buy It! Be Mine Belgian Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, $32–$44 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $40–$55); proflowers.com

You can also grab the latest chocolate trend to hit the V-day circuit: breakable chocolate hearts. This gift comes with four breakable hearts that are each filled with chocolate surprises and chocolate chips, and includes a mix of dark and milk chocolate. Plus, the order comes with a mini wooden mallet for smashing. The hearts are good for up to 30 days, so they can be enjoyed over a few weeks.

Proflowers

Buy It! Belgian Chocolate Breakable Hearts, $40 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $50); proflowers.com

Don't wait to find Valentine's Day gifts for the deserving friends and family in your life. Click over to Proflowers to find a suitable, beautiful, and sweet gift for everyone on your list.

Proflowers

Buy It! Shades of Love Tulip Bulb Garden, $32 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $40); proflowers.com

Proflowers

Buy It! Meet-Cute Bouquet, $36–$60 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $45–$75); proflowers.com

Proflowers

Buy It! Love In Technicolor Belgian Chocolate-Covered Oreos $32 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $40); proflowers.com

Proflowers

Buy It! Pretty In Pink Belgian Chocolate Truffles, $36 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $45); proflowers.com

Proflowers

Buy It! Valentine's Day Vanile Macarons, $40 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $50); proflowers.com

