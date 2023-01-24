Get a Jump on Valentine's Day with These Sweet Gifts from a Popular Delivery Service That Are All on Sale

Everything from pink champagne roses to chocolate truffles is under $50 with our exclusive discount code

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Valentine's Day will be here soon enough, and, well, love is in the air, which means flower bouquets and chocolates are getting ready for their shining moment.

If you're on the hunt for that perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved ones, it may be worth sticking to the tried-and-true February 14 go-to: flowers and chocolates. Right now is an ideal time to schedule beautiful bouquets and sweet treats to be delivered to your loved one's front door, and you only need to lift a finger.

Popular delivery service Proflowers is currently offering a vast Valentine's Day collection of both bouquets (available with and without vases included) and chocolate treats, and we found 10 of the top options, all for $50 or less. Plus, you can use our exclusive discount code BLOOMS20 to save 20 percent off your order.

10 Best Valentine's Day Flowers and Chocolates Deals from Proflowers

If you're on the hunt for flowers to show your blooming love for someone special, Proflowers has unique versions that veer slightly from traditional bouquets, like the farm-fresh Pink Champagne Rose Bouquet. This floral arrangement, which starts at $44 with code BLOOMS20 for 12 pink-meets-white roses, offers a twist on the traditional red rose bouquet. You can also add a clear vase for just $5 more. For more variety, the Meet-Cute Bouquet provides giftees with a mix of 10 flowers, including roses, carnations, hypericum berry, and Peruvian Lily.

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Pink Champagne Rose Bouquet, $44 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $55); proflowers.com

You can also gift a solitary Heart Charm Waxed Amaryllis Bulb, like this vibrant option that arrives ready to sprout in time for Valentine's Day. The bulb is covered in festive red wax — that also locks in moisture and nutrients — while the red base is decorated with a simple heart charm to show your love.

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Heart Charm Waxed Amaryllis Bulb, $30.40 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $38); proflowers.com

While Valentine's Day plants may not immediately come to mind when flower shopping, plants are typically longer-lasting, and Proflowers' options are equally on-theme. The I Heart You Bamboo Plant is heart-shaped, and arrives with a simple glass container with pink and red rocks that keep the plant stable and upright. This pet-friendly plant is easy to care for, requiring just indirect sunlight and watering when it's feeling dry.

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! I Heart You Bamboo Plant, $28 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $35); proflowers.com

Valentine's Day's other esteemed gift — chocolate — is also included in the sale. If you prefer treats to show you care, a go-to gift are these Belgian chocolate-covered strawberries, festively dipped and decorated. The box includes a mix of white, dark, and milk chocolate adorned with sprinkles or drizzled chocolate. While the strawberries should be consumed within two days, it shouldn't be a problem based on their sweet appearance and taste.

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Be Mine Belgian Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, $32–$44 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $40–$55); proflowers.com

You can also grab the latest chocolate trend to hit the V-day circuit: breakable chocolate hearts. This gift comes with four breakable hearts that are each filled with chocolate surprises and chocolate chips, and includes a mix of dark and milk chocolate. Plus, the order comes with a mini wooden mallet for smashing. The hearts are good for up to 30 days, so they can be enjoyed over a few weeks.

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Belgian Chocolate Breakable Hearts, $40 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $50); proflowers.com

Don't wait to find Valentine's Day gifts for the deserving friends and family in your life. Click over to Proflowers to find a suitable, beautiful, and sweet gift for everyone on your list.

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Shades of Love Tulip Bulb Garden, $32 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $40); proflowers.com

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Meet-Cute Bouquet, $36–$60 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $45–$75); proflowers.com

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Love In Technicolor Belgian Chocolate-Covered Oreos $32 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $40); proflowers.com

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Pretty In Pink Belgian Chocolate Truffles, $36 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $45); proflowers.com

Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Proflowers

Buy It! Valentine's Day Vanile Macarons, $40 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $50); proflowers.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

DECOMOMO Storage Bins
Thousands of Shoppers Swear by These Fabric Storage Bins to Keep Their Homes Organized — and They're on Sale
Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Sweater
I Can't Stop Wearing This Blanket-Like Amazon Sweater That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is
Target deals
The 50 Best Deals Hiding at Target This Month — Up to 63% Off
Related Articles
Target deals
The 50 Best Deals Hiding at Target This Month — Up to 63% Off
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Turquoise
Deal Alert! This Fleece Blanket That's as 'Soft as a Kitten' Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine
Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off
Thrasio Valentine's Day Gift Guide tout
Treat Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Day to These Top-Rated Gifts with a Combined 42,000 Perfect Ratings
under twenty five dollars amazon outlet deals tout
There Are More Than 19,000 Items on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Here's What to Shop
Alix Earle Amazon Finds
TikToker Alix Earle Revealed Her Favorite Amazon Finds from the Last Year — and They Start at $10
Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner
Celebrities Always Wear These Sold-Out Face Masks, but a Popular KN95 Just Came Back in Stock
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Shared the Cozy Comforts She's Adding to Her Amazon Cart This Winter — Starting at $10
Brach's has a new Friends-themed candy hearts
These New 'Friends' Candy Hearts Are Stamped with Quotes Like 'On a Break' and 'How U Doin?'
Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
25 Valentine's Day Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Loving Right Now, All Under $50
The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Wearable Blanket Feels 'Like a Nice, Warm Hug'
Amazon January 2023 Deals Sales Tout
The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in January
Rihanna is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign https://www.instagram.com/p/CnVi_eqgNV2/?hl=en
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
Portable Monitor for Laptops
The Genius Laptop Screen Extender That's All Over My TikTok Feed Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Dine-in White Castle Valentine's Day
White Castle's Valentine's Day 'Fine-Dining' Service Is Back
Cockroach and love
Scorned Daters Can Name a Cockroach After an Ex and See it Get Fed to an Animal at Texas Zoo