There are few better feelings than receiving an unexpected gift at your front door — a feeling it seems that celebrities know very well.

Celeb TikToks and Instagram Stories are often filled with photos and videos of surprise gifts from others. After all, nothing says "thinking of you" more than a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a mood-boosting plant, or the ultimate I-appreciate-you surprise chocolates. Now, Proflowers is making it easier than ever to spread and reciprocate the love with a limited-time promotion that will deliver any of those options to someone special for almost free.

The Proflowers Only Pay for Shipping promotion is happening now through Tuesday, October 18 or until supplies last, and offers a number of ways for you to show some love, costing you, as the name of the sale implies, only the price of shipping. The catch? To get in on this hot deal for new customers, all you need to do is enter your email address in the pop-up window. You'll be provided with a special one-time promo code that can be used at checkout.

Choose from more than 50 varieties of bouquets, succulents, indoor plant packages, and desserts, like brownies and chocolate-covered oreos. Here are some of our top picks for that thoughtful — and nearly free — gift that is sure to elicit joy. Shoppers, take note: Shipping prices may vary based on the location and date you're sending your gift.

Shop Proflowers Deals:

Proflowers Bouquets

On the bouquet side, Proflowers has beautiful arrangements in a variety of colors and sizes. There are a range of color palettes to choose from, such as the yellows and oranges of the Marmalade Skies Bouquet, pinks and purples of the Ultraviolet Bouquet, or classic whites and blush hues — a favorite floral color choice of Beyoncé — found in the Blush Crush Bouquet, among many other options.

You could also make a statement with a simple potted flower like the Petite Purple Orchid or the Mini Orchid. Because the bouquets are arranged in a clear vase or box, the recipient's only work is to find an ideal spot to display it.

Proflowers

Buy It! Proflowers Marmalade Skies Bouquet, cost of shipping with code (orig. $65); proflowers.com

Proflowers Plants

For a longer-lasting option, Proflowers also has indoor plants that are easy to care for and packed with personality. Joanna Gaines is one celeb who's a big fan of greenery both in and out of the home. The company's pet-friendly Haworthia Succulent in Cat Love Mug is ideal for feline fanatics, while the Sweetheart Hoya Succulent — shaped like a heart and shipped with love — is an easy way to show someone how much you care.

Sending to someone with a green thumb? Grab a DIY plant package like the Glow and Grow Herb Garden that comes with a basil grow kit to use once the candle has fully burned, or the DIY Hanging Air Plant Terrarium Kit that includes a hanging glass terrarium and everything needed to care for the Tillandsia Air Plant.

Proflowers

Buy It! Proflowers Glow and Grow Herb Garden, cost of shipping with code (orig. $40); proflowers.com

Proflowers Desserts

And then, there's dessert. Admittedly, it's hard to go wrong with a box of chocolates or cookies, and Proflowers has a number of festive options for guaranteed smiles. The Belgian Chocolate Dipped Oreo Cookies brightly decorated with candy and sprinkles are an obvious option for the ultimate chocolate lover, while Monica's Chocolate Assorted Cookies offers a variety of sweetness in its oatmeal cinnamon, chocolate chip, brownie, and amaretto-flavored cookies.

For special occasions such as the birth of a baby, a wedding, or a birthday, Proflowers' deal includes a variety of options, from cookies to candy apples, that can be personalized.

Proflowers

Buy It! Belgian Chocolate Dipped Oreo Cookies, cost of shipping with code (orig. $35); proflowers.com

Send your love and appreciation to someone at little cost today! It just may be the surprise they didn't know they needed.

