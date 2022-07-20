PEOPLE'S Products Worth the Hype in 2022
From lip plumpers to light fixtures, these buzzy finds really are that good
SolaWave Advanced Skin-Care Wand
Reese Witherspoon is one of the many celebs who use this facial device that employs red-light therapy, microcurrents, vibration and heat to minimize wrinkles, blemishes and dark spots in five minutes.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
The breakout star of Selena Gomez's makeup line is this easy-to-blend creamy blush that gives cheeks the prettiest flush.
Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Lip Mask
Apply this shea butter and hyaluronic acid-infused balm before bed and wake up to fuller-looking lips — for real.
Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara
This wax-free formula makes lashes look instantly lush while strengthening them over time.
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Foundation in a Powder
It covers everything and has a natural matte finish.
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
This luxe cream works wonders on fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles, plus the massaging applicator is like having your own at-home facialist. A splurge? Yep. But worth it.
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge
A blender the pros love — for less than the price of a latte.
Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink
The pigmented formula looks fresh for hours and doesn't dry out lips.
Cadence Capsules
Pack smarter with these cute magnetic pods — choose from seven colors and customize your labels — that hold shampoo, supplements and other travel essentials.
Made In Santoku Knife
After selling out in one day and amassing an 11,000-person waiting list, the hand-scalloped blade is back in stock. It's sharp, sturdy and a joy to chop with.
Pizza Scizza
These shears cut through crust without pulling off toppings, and the spatula base slides under the pie to protect your stone from scratches.
Great Jones Holy Sheet Pans
The Instagram-famous bakeware with the vibrant ceramic coating won't warp in the oven and leaves your recipes camera-ready.
Hexclad 8-In. Hybrid Pan
Eagle-eyed fans have spotted these pans in Gordon Ramsay's home-cooking videos. There's a reason: They have the durability and searing and sautéing power of stainless steel combined with a shockingly scratch-resistant, nonstick surface.
Cowboy Caviar
Bell peppers, corn, beans, tomatoes and onions in a tangy vinaigrette: It's great as a dip or as a hearty salad. Sixty-five million views can't
be wrong.
Heavy-Cream Cinnamon Rolls
Pouring cream over unbaked canned rolls keeps the dough soft as it bakes, so the buns come out super-gooey and rich.
Dash Clear-View Toaster
One slot fits all: The wide, extra-long chamber holds bagels and bread slices of any size. Plus the glass window lets you see how toasty they're getting.
Curtis Stone Roll-Up Drying Rack
The ingenious foldable rack frees up space on your counter and fits across the sink to circulate air for faster drying.
Dirty Soda
Olivia Rodrigo helped make this concoction —cola with half-and-half, flavored syrup and lime juice — a trend in December. It's still going strong.
GIR Stretch Covers
These silicone lids fit snugly over bowls and cans, eliminating the need for plastic wrap. The dishwasher-safe set can go into the freezer, microwave and oven.
Yoto Player
This storytelling device provides hours of entertainment with zero screen time.
Hugimals
Like a weighted blanket, these 4.5-lb. snuggly pals (available in four designs) ease anxiety and promote sleep.
Go Smile Baby BLU Sonic Toothbrush
A soft-bristled mouthpiece that sings and lights up to make brushing fun.
Midea U-Shaped Air Conditioner
The unique design of this AC unit allows you to open and close your window while it's in place. It's also incredibly quiet and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone.
Anker 321 Power Strip
Perfect for dorms, offices and on the go, this compact 2.2-in. cube features three outlets and three USB ports to charge all of your devices at once.
Mitzi Lighting
The hip younger sibling of heritage brand Hudson Valley Lighting makes trendy, high-quality designs, like this collab with interior designer Tali Roth.
Scrub Daddy Damp Duster
From the makers of one of Shark Tank's most successful products (that cute smiley face sponge), this design cleans baseboards, blinds or any surface with hard-to-reach crevices.
Wonderboom 2 Speaker
The perfect poolside companion: This Bluetooth speaker has awesome sound quality and big-time volume, is completely waterproof and floats!
Clare Paint
Affordable, eco-friendly and delivered to your door, this interior-exterior line also offers mess-free, peel-and-stick testing swatches.
Treva Bug Fan
The reflective pattern on this 10-in. tabletop fan's holographic blades deters flying critters without harsh chemicals. It's a picnic game changer that regularly sells out.
