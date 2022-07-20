PEOPLE'S Products Worth the Hype in 2022

From lip plumpers to light fixtures, these buzzy finds really are that good

By People Staff July 20, 2022 01:52 PM

SolaWave Advanced Skin-Care Wand

Reese Witherspoon is one of the many celebs who use this facial device that employs red-light therapy, microcurrents, vibration and heat to minimize wrinkles, blemishes and dark spots in five minutes.

Buy it! $149; solawave.co

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

The breakout star of Selena Gomez's makeup line is this easy-to-blend creamy blush that gives cheeks the prettiest flush.

Buy it! $20; sephora.com

Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Lip Mask

Apply this shea butter and hyaluronic acid-infused balm before bed and wake up to fuller-looking lips — for real.

Buy it! $21; lawlessbeauty.com

Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara

This wax-free formula makes lashes look instantly lush while strengthening them over time.

Buy it! $32; lancome-usa.com

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Foundation in a Powder

It covers everything and has a natural matte finish.

Buy it! $15; at drugstores

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

This luxe cream works wonders on fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles, plus the massaging applicator is like having your own at-home facialist. A splurge? Yep. But worth it.

Buy it! $260; cremedelamer.com

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge

A blender the pros love — for less than the price of a latte.

Buy it! $6; at drugstores

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink

The pigmented formula looks fresh for hours and doesn't dry out lips.

Buy it! $12; at drugstores

Cadence Capsules

Pack smarter with these cute magnetic pods — choose from seven colors and customize your labels — that hold shampoo, supplements and other travel essentials.

Buy it! $14 each; keepyourcadence.com

Made In Santoku Knife

After selling out in one day and amassing an 11,000-person waiting list, the hand-scalloped blade is back in stock. It's sharp, sturdy and a joy to chop with.

Buy it! $99; madeincookware.com

Pizza Scizza

These shears cut through crust without pulling off toppings, and the spatula base slides under the pie to protect your stone from scratches.

Buy it! $28; dreamfarm.com

Great Jones Holy Sheet Pans

The Instagram-famous bakeware with the vibrant ceramic coating won't warp in the oven and leaves your recipes camera-ready.

Buy it! $40; greatjonesgoods.com

Hexclad 8-In. Hybrid Pan

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted these pans in Gordon Ramsay's home-cooking videos. There's a reason: They have the durability and searing and sautéing power of stainless steel combined with a shockingly scratch-resistant, nonstick surface.

Buy it! $90 and up; hexclad.com

Cowboy Caviar

Credit: Getty

Bell peppers, corn, beans, tomatoes and onions in a tangy vinaigrette: It's great as a dip or as a hearty salad. Sixty-five million views can't be wrong.
be wrong.

Heavy-Cream Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Getty

Pouring cream over unbaked canned rolls keeps the dough soft as it bakes, so the buns come out super-gooey and rich.

Dash Clear-View Toaster

One slot fits all: The wide, extra-long chamber holds bagels and bread slices of any size. Plus the glass window lets you see how toasty they're getting.

Buy it! $50; bydash.com

Curtis Stone Roll-Up Drying Rack

The ingenious foldable rack frees up space on your counter and fits across the sink to circulate air for faster drying.

Buy it! $22; hsn.com

Dirty Soda

Olivia Rodrigo helped make this concoction —cola with half-and-half, flavored syrup and lime juice — a trend in December. It's still going strong.

GIR Stretch Covers

These silicone lids fit snugly over bowls and cans, eliminating the need for plastic wrap. The dishwasher-safe set can go into the freezer, microwave and oven.

Buy it! $30 for six; gir.co

Yoto Player

This storytelling device provides hours of entertainment with zero screen time.

Buy it! $100; us.yotoplay.com

Hugimals

Like a weighted blanket, these 4.5-lb. snuggly pals (available in four designs) ease anxiety and promote sleep. 

Buy it! $64; amazon.om

Go Smile Baby BLU Sonic Toothbrush

A soft-bristled mouthpiece that sings and lights up to make brushing fun.

Buy it! $69; gosmile.com

Midea U-Shaped Air Conditioner

The unique design of this AC unit allows you to open and close your window while it's in place. It's also incredibly quiet and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone.

Buy it! $360; walmart.com

Anker 321 Power Strip

Perfect for dorms, offices and on the go, this compact 2.2-in. cube features three outlets and three USB ports to charge all of your devices at once.

Buy it! $20; anker.com

Mitzi Lighting

The hip younger sibling of heritage brand Hudson Valley Lighting makes trendy, high-quality designs, like this collab with interior designer Tali Roth.

Buy it! $158; mitzi.com

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

From the makers of one of Shark Tank's most successful products (that cute smiley face sponge), this design cleans baseboards, blinds or any surface with hard-to-reach crevices.

Buy it! $4; smileshop.scrubdaddy.com

Wonderboom 2 Speaker

The perfect poolside companion: This Bluetooth speaker has awesome sound quality and big-time volume, is completely waterproof and floats!

Buy it! $100; ultimateears.com

Clare Paint

Affordable, eco-friendly and delivered to your door, this interior-exterior line also offers mess-free, peel-and-stick testing swatches.

Buy it! $64-$69 per gallon; clare.com

Treva Bug Fan

The reflective pattern on this 10-in. tabletop fan's holographic blades deters flying critters without harsh chemicals. It's a picnic game changer that regularly sells out.

Buy it! $15; trevahome.com

By People Staff