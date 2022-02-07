Don't Panic: There's Still Time to Order Flowers for Valentine's Day, and We Have an Exclusive Code
We don't want to scare you, but Valentine's Day is exactly one week from today. That's right: You've got seven calendar days to figure out something special for someone special — even better if that someone special is yourself. While Valentine's Day gifts have gotten more diverse and creative over the years, and we aren't always relegated to heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and a dozen red roses, sometimes, classic is best. And right now, ProFlowers has an entire collection of Valentine's Day floral arrangements and plants sure to charm anyone you have heart-eyes for this year. What's more: We've got an exclusive code for 20 percent off your order.
ProFlowers delivers flowers to nearly 100 percent of the United States and Canada, and to more than 125 countries across the globe. In the United States, the brand says most orders (even those placed as late as 2 p.m. EST) can be delivered the same day, the next day, or the day of your choosing. Plus, if you order your Valentine's Day flowers for early delivery (choosing a date between February 10 and February 13) you can avoid higher holiday delivery premiums, too.
Buy It! Long-Stem Red Rose Bouquet, $76–$220 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $95–$275); proflowers.com
So what, exactly, is on offer from the ProFlowers Valentine's Day collection? There's something for every taste, ranging from classics like a lush bouquet of red roses to interesting mixes of flowers in pinks, oranges, and reds. The Light of My Life bouquet is one standout; it's an arrangement of pink lilies, orange roses, lavender cushion poms, hot pink carnations, and greens. The bouquet is available in standard, deluxe, and premium sizes.
Buy It! Light of My Life Bouquet, $45.60–$72 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $57–$90); proflowers.com
Another impressive option is the Date Night In bouquet, which comes in a modern glass vase to house red carnations, pink lilies, and roses. Date Night is also available in standard, deluxe, and premium sizes, as well as the exquisite arrangement, with stems up to 19 inches high. If you're more of a Valentine's Day purist, the Long-Stem Red Rose bouquet has options for 12, 18, 24, or 36 red roses, arranged in a simple glass vase that creates an elegant and iconic gift for the one you love.
Buy It! Date Night In Bouquet, $48–$100 with code BLOOMS20 (orig. $60–$125); proflowers.com
Don't forget: Right now, you can use our exclusive BLOOMS20 code for 20 percent off your order. A touching Valentine's Day gift is within reach — and with seven days to spare to find the chocolates to go with it.
