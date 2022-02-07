Don't Panic: There's Still Time to Order Flowers for Valentine's Day, and We Have an Exclusive Code

We don't want to scare you, but Valentine's Day is exactly one week from today. That's right: You've got seven calendar days to figure out something special for someone special — even better if that someone special is yourself. While Valentine's Day gifts have gotten more diverse and creative over the years, and we aren't always relegated to heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and a dozen red roses, sometimes, classic is best. And right now, ProFlowers has an entire collection of Valentine's Day floral arrangements and plants sure to charm anyone you have heart-eyes for this year. What's more: We've got an exclusive code for 20 percent off your order.