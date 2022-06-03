Love Always Wins! The Only Pride Month Shopping Guide You Need This Year
These brands are giving back to the LGBTQ community in a big way this June and beyond
Abercrombie & Fitch
The retailer is donating $400,000 to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQA+ young people. To date, A&F has raised more than $2.8 million for the important cause.
Abercrombie has also dropped a new gender-inclusive collection, featuring summer-approved tie-dye and soft loungewear, in partnership with The Trevor Project.
Yankee Candle
The candle brand is giving $100,000 to Rainbow Railroad, a global nonprofit helping LGTBQI+ people in need escape violence and relocate to safety, among other forms of assistance.
Yankee Candle has also released the new fragrance Love is Love, a scent "inspired by love lighting the way" and ready to warm any home.
Absolut Vodka
The liquor company has teamed up with Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang for its Out & Open campaign to promote LGBTQ+ bars and the safe space they are. According to Absolut, more than 15 percent of these bars closed between 2019 and spring 2021.
To turn the tide, the vodka brand is working with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) to enhance training programs for business owners who run bars and restaurants. And for every time an Internet user listens to the real-life stories featured on the Absolut Out & Open site (including Yang's story!) until June 30, Absolut will add a $1 donation to its $175,000 pledge to the NGLCC.
Skittles
Skittles has switched up its signature packaging to spotlight the work of six LGTBQ+ artists, who created original designs that express how they "see the rainbow" everyday, the candy brand said in a statement. All five of the Skittles PRIDE packs also include a QR code that links to profiles on the artists and their stories, too.
For every PRIDE pack sold, the Mars subsidiary has also committed to giving $1 (and up to $100,000) to GLAAD.
1-800-Flowers.com
The flower delivery service is giving $25,000 to GLAAD in honor of Pride Month this year, adding to the $200,000 donated to the LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization since 2007. For the month of June, 1-800-Flowers is also featuring a limited edition Pride Collection with rainbow roses, sweet treats and more.
Shopping for a cause, 20% of net proceeds from the special collection will go straight to GLAAD.
GUESS Watches
Time is precious, and GUESS is making the most of it by launching a #MomentofPride collection with three chic watches featuring the colors of the iconic Pride flag. The fashion line has also pledged a $25,000 donation to The Trevor Project.
PetSmart
The pet shop superstore has pledged $200,000 to GLSEN, an educational organization working to end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression in schools.
Pet parents can also peruse PetSmart's Pride Shop to outfit their four-legged family member with the perfect accessory for the local LGBTQ+ parade.
Dr. Martens
Pride Month is putting a spring in Dr. Martens' step all month long, with the fashion brand supporting The Trevor Project for the sixth year running with a $200,000 commitment.
Highlighting changemakers in the LGBTQIA+ community with its Pride Generation conversation series, Dr. Martens also dropped an ultra-cool pair of white oxfords with a Progress Pride stripe.
UGG
UGG is celebrating Pride Month with an inaugural "Feel Heard" campaign, fronted by everyday LGBTQ changemakers.
The footwear brand is also selling a cozy collection of all-gender slippers and slides in a slew of rainbow hues, and donating $125,000 to The Trevor Project to make a difference.
Kohl's
The retailer has joined forces with ph by The Phluid Collection, an LGBTQIA+ owned and all-gender fashion line, for an inclusive clothing collection that's seriously stylish.
To continue the important work of amplifying LBTQIA+ voices beyond just June, Kohl's is giving $100,000 to The Trevor Project too.
Bath & Body Works
The bath shop is commemorating Pride Month with rainbow-inspired capsule collection and two major donations.
To make a change this year, Bath & Body Works is giving $150,000 to the It Gets Better Project and $30,000 to the It Gets Better Project Canada. These pledges support the nonprofit's mission to uplift and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth around the world.
Quay Australia
The Australian eyewear company dropped a Pride Collection to mark the special month, its heart-shaped rainbow aviators ready-made for summer fun.
Quay is also paying it forward with a $100,000 donation to GLSEN to make schools a safer place.
Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi's is striding into Pride Month with wide-ranging Pride Collection inspired by the origins of the Queer liberation movement, per a press release shared with PEOPLE.
Highlights include a "Let us love" jean jeacket, denim corset and groovy accessories. The 149-year-old brand is also giving $100,000 to OutRight Action International, a global group working to advance human rights for the LGBTQ+ community.
PUMA
Puma has partnered with Cara Delevingne for the "Together Forever" clothing drop, to be followed by unisex shoes later this year.
From there, the athletic brand is giving 20% of proceeds – with a promised pledge of $250,000 – to GLAAD.
Vans
A Vans spokesperson confirmed the skatewear brand is giving $200,000 from the Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation to the Tegan and Sara Foundation and the Trans Youth Community Grants program, among other important causes.
Shoppers can also stroll in style all summer long with Vans' chic Pride line.