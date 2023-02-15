The Best Presidents Day TV Deals Happening Now — Up to $1,000 Off

Presidents Day is quickly approaching, which means deals on big-ticket items are coming soon — and that includes TVs. But if you want to get ahead of the game you can, as there are plenty of early Presidents Day deals already live.

Whether you're in need of a shiny new flatscreen to binge your favorite series, get in some game time, or give your entertainment system its finishing touch, there are tons of Presidents Day TV deals going on right now at go-to retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. And popular brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and more all have smart TVs on sale — up to $1,000 off sought-after models.

To make your TV-shopping experience easier, we rounded up the best deals on television sets you don't want to miss. Read on to find the right screen for your budget and space. After all pricier purchases like a new TV are best added to your cart when they're on sale.

Best TV Deals Overall

No matter if your goal is to find the cheapest TV out there, or the best value from a specific brand, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have screens ranging from 24 to 85 inches on sale, and prices start at $90.

Amazon

Best TV Deals at Amazon

When it comes to shopping for devices at Amazon, you don't want to miss out on its Fire TVs. The Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is going for $320 right now and features 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, so your picture is more vivid and your audio is clearer than ever. Plus, the Fire TV 4-series offers smart home capabilities and voice functionality — simply use your Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to search for shows or ask what the weather is like.

Shoppers are impressed too, as it's racked up more than 22,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer praised the television's "super easy set-up" and noted that "the picture quality is great." They added that the remote is "so convenient," especially since "you can watch your favorite streaming service at the click of a button." Another reviewer pointed out that it's "super light" in case you need to move the TV and called its interface "very intuitive."

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a slightly bigger screen size, the LG 65-Inch Class Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV is 20 percent off, bringing its price to $597. The TV has built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit, so can navigate it using only your voice. The a5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K brings a new meaning to enhanced sound and picture and the LG Magic Remote makes for a seamless scrolling experience.

The LG TV also comes with a bonus: access to 300+ free LG channels. So even if you haven't set up your streaming services yet, you still get to enjoy easily accessible content on your brand-new television.

An enthused shopper shared, "I love this TV. You can't beat it for the money! So easy to set up… Picture is great," while an additional reviewer called it an "excellent TV" that has "beautiful picture quality." They added that they "intend to buy another" and "highly recommend this TV."

Amazon

Buy It! LG 65-Inch Class Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $596.99 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

Target

Best TV Deals at Target

At Target, there are impressive deals on Samsung models, including the Samsung 65-Inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series. It is equipped with an ultra-fast 4K Crystal processor, so everything you watch will have crisp, bright images, and is powered by Tizen, which provides easy-to-use controls and advanced apps for a stellar user experience. And, if you're a gamer, the Samsung TV can automatically adjust your settings for smooth and immersive gameplay.

There's no shortage of positive tidbits reviewers have shared about this Samsung TV, and with thousands of happy customers, the 4.5-star average rating comes as no surprise. One reviewer referred to the TV as "a superior [product] with outstanding [technical] features." Another happy shopper put it simply, and said the television had "great quality and sound and [is] very easy to set up and use."

Buy It! Samsung 65-Inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series, $499.99 (orig. $649.99); target.com

Buying a slightly smaller model shouldn't mean you're sacrificing important features and crystal-clear visuals. The Element 43-Inch 4K UHD Roku TV is a "simple smart television," according to one five-star reviewer, and offers many of the same capabilities as other smart TVs.The 43-inch model is going for $210 now, down 36 percent from its original price tag. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR10, the Roku TV delivers an enhanced viewing experience. It comes with Roku built-in, so you can enjoy hours of streaming and play on the Roku platform, and navigate using your remote, the free Roku app on your phone, or voice controls. The platform connects seamlessly to your smart assistants as well.

One reviewer complimented the Roku TV's user-friendliness, and wrote, "Roku TV and the Roku audio add-ons are the reasons that I continue to stick with this maker." Another shopper said: "This picture is amazing for this price. Highly recommend."

Target

Buy It! Element 43-Inch 4K UHD Roku TV, $209.99 (orig. $329.99); target.com

Target

Best TV Deals at Walmart

OLED TVs have become increasingly popular, but many wonder whether the extra money is worth the improved picture quality. Well, now is your time to see for yourself, as The Vizio OLED 65-Inch Class 4K HDR SmartCast Smart TV is currently $502 off its original price of $1,500, so you can enjoy its brilliant display for $998.

The television features 4K Ultra HD and the Vizio IQ Ultra Processor for precise, refined visuals and will bring advanced virtual surround sound audio to your living room with its two built-in speakers. It can be operated with its remote or voice commands and you can connect to your streaming accounts easily with SmartCast, which gives you instant access to its built-in apps like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, HBO Max, and more.

The device also has a bezel-less frame and a thin profile, so it will look sleek no matter where you decide to display the TV. One shopper called TV's picture quality "beautiful and crisp" and said, "I don't know how I've been streaming and viewing so long without 4K or HDR, it is such a difference."

Walmart

Buy It! Vizio OLED 65-Inch Class 4K HDR SmartCast Smart TV, $998 (orig. $1,499.99); walmart.com

If you're looking for a cheap and simple option, the onn. 32-Inch Class HD LED Roku Smart TV has everything you need, and it's down 32 percent now, so you can add it to your cart for $98.Whether you have a smaller space or want a screen to double as your computer monitor, the 32-inch model is truly a bargain. The LED TV features 720-pixel HD resolution and has a 60Hz refresh rate, so you can still enjoy a smooth and clear picture. The onn. television is smart home-capable, has a customizable home screen, and comes with Roku pre-installed, so you can enjoy hours of free content and navigate using the remote or the free Roku app on your phone.

This television is marked as a "popular pick" and "best-seller" at Walmart, and one five-star reviewer said they would "definitely recommend this product," as the TV has a "nice size [and] clear picture" and "sound quality is great." Another shopper shared that "this TV is extremely easy to operate and with all the features that are included, I can always find what I want to watch with ease."

Walmart

Buy It! onn. 32-Inch Class HD LED Roku Smart TV, $98 (orig. $144); walmart.com

BestBuy

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

Over at Best Buy, there are plenty of larger-screen TVs marked down right now, including two LG models — a 75- and a 77-inch that are both discounted by $1,000 — but you can also snag a more moderately-sized TV for less than $100.

The Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV has a high-definition 720-pixel resolution and since it's a smart TV, you have easy access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime TV, HBO Max, and other streaming platforms so you can watch more than one million streaming movies and TV shows. Plus, the TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can use just your voice to ask Alexa to find and launch content and even switch to cable. Easy as that.

BestBuy

Buy It! Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $89.99 (orig. $169.99); bestbuy.com

Check out more early Presidents Day TV deals below so you can upgrade your entertainment setup at a discount.

amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $799.99 (orig. $1,049.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $269.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Target

Buy It! LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV, $1,699.99 (orig. $2,499.99); target.com

Walmart

Buy It! Philips 40-Inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV, $138 (orig. $198); walmart.com

BestBuy

Buy It! LG 75-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,499.99 (orig. $2,499.99); bestbuy.com

