These Presidents Day Sales Are Way Too Good to Pass Up — Here's What to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend Is Over
There is always an overwhelming number of online sales every holiday weekend, and Presidents Day weekend has been no different. The internet is brimming with epic deals on basically everything you could possibly be looking for, from fashion staples to comfortable mattresses to kitchen appliances.
If you're planning to spend a little money today before going back to work, you've come to the right place: We've been keeping tabs on the sales that are truly worth shopping.
Looking for cuddly things to get you through the last weeks of winter? Then your shopping journey should start at Cozy Earth. Oprah has put the brand on her list of Favorite Things multiple years in a row, and for good reason. She's specifically praised its supremely soft bamboo cooling sheets and pajama set, both of which you can score for less right now — the company is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide, no promo code required.
Buy It! Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set, $140 (orig. $175); cozyearth.com
Speaking of celeb-loved finds, we also discovered the pretty rainbow rings that Julia Roberts made famous are the cheapest they've ever been. We're talking about the BaubleBar Alidia Rings, which you can snag for just $10 apiece during the accessories brand's End of Season sale. (Psst: This price is even better than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.) For a limited time, the BaubleBar promo code EXTRA50 will get you an additional 50 percent off all sale styles. The sparkly stackable stunners are just one of the many pretty pieces you can score for way less!
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $10 with code EXTRA50 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
If it's home goods you're after, Walmart's website is the place to be today. The big box retailer has thousands of markdowns on floor care products, kitchen appliances, and more. One of our must-buys is this matte black touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line that's available exclusively at Walmart — it has beautiful gold details and will look so sleek sitting on your countertop. Since you can snag it for $30 off right now, we're positive it'll sell out quickly!
Buy It! Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, $69 (orig. $99); walmart.com
These are only a few of the incredible savings you can get today. Below, we curated a list of some of our favorite Presidents Day sales that you absolutely should take advantage of before the holiday weekend is over.
Keep scrolling to get all the details on the deals, plus shop our picks from each of them.
Amazon
The Deal: Score hundreds of savings across every department, including electronics, home, and fashion.
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, $379 (orig. $429)
- Winsome Halifax 7-Drawer Storage Organization, $144.50 (orig. $197)
- Linon Pink Quilted Brooklyn Office Chair, $195.60 (orig. $227.77)
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup, $199.99 (orig. $259.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop 14.0-Inch HD Display, $244.99 (orig. $299.99)
BaubleBar
The Deal: Take an extra 50 percent off all sale jewelry and accessories with code EXTRA50 through midnight ET tonight.
- Mickey Initial Disney Pisa Bracelet, $10 with code EXTRA50 (orig. $28)
- Amara Ring, $10 with code EXTRA50 (orig. $44)
- Chloe Necklace, $12 with code EXTRA50 (orig. $48)
- Gerwyn Earrings, $12.50 with code EXTRA50 (orig. $42)
- Thea 18k Gold Huggie Earrings, $20 with code EXTRA50 (orig. $68)
Cozy Earth
The Deal: Get up to 25 percent off sitewide on bedding, bath, and loungewear from the Oprah-approved brand.
- Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew, $92 (orig. $115)
- Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant, $108 (orig. $135)
- The Premium Plush Bath Sheets, $112 (orig. $140)
- Bamboo Sheet Set Full, $279.20 (orig. $349)
- Cozy Earth Comforters, $319.20 (orig. $399)
J.Crew
The Deal: Take 25 percent off full-price styles and an extra 50 percent off sale items with the code WARMUP until midnight ET tonight.
- Cocoon Sweater-Blazer, $34.99 with code WARMUP (orig. $178)
- Saturday Sneakers in Leather with Gold Detail, $42.99 with code WARMUP (orig. $98)
- Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Simsberry Wash, $49.99 with code WARMUP (orig. $148)
- Teddy Shearling Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $51.49 with code WARMUP (orig. $138)
- Smocked Puff-Sleeve Dress in Chambray, $54.99 with code WARMUP (orig. $138)
Kate Spade
The Deal: Surprise! Everything at the designer label's secret outlet shop is up to 75 percent off, including Kate Spade purses, wallets, dresses, and accessories.
- Dana Tote, $99 (orig. $359)
- Marti Small Bucket Bag, $129 (orig. $359)
- Leila Medium Flap Backpack, $139 (orig. $399)
- Dancing Aster Smocked Dress, $169 (orig. $369)
- Natalia Tote, $179 (orig. $499)
Nordstrom
The Deal: Snag up to 60 percent off an array of popular brands, including Madewell, Tory Burch, and Ugg, at the department store's Winter Sale through Sunday, February 27.
- Madewell Allston Colorblock Double Button Cardigan, $64.99 (orig. $98)
- Adidas Adilette Sport Slide Sandal, $16.87 (orig. $33.75)
- Ugg Miranda Robe, $78 (orig. $130)
- Treasure & Bond Crewneck Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress, $53.40 (orig. $89)
- & Other Stories Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag, $99.99 (orig. $149)
Ruggable
The Deal: Take 15 percent off best-selling rugs with the code BESTSELLERS22 until Tuesday, February 22.
- Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug 5'x7', $177.65 with code BESTSELLERS22 (orig. $209)
- Kira Stone Blue Rug 5'x7', $177.65 with code BESTSELLERS22 (orig. $209)
- Absida Sage Rug 6'x9', $271.15 with code BESTSELLERS22 (orig. $319)
- Kamran Coral Rug 8'x10', $390.15 with code BESTSELLERS22 (orig. $459)
- Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Camel & Ivory Rug 9'x12', $628.15 with code BESTSELLERS22 (orig. $739)
Walmart
The Deal: Find thousands of rollbacks on electronics, kitchen appliances, floor care, and more.
- Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59)
- Better Homes & Gardens 35-Inch Tall Rolling Kitchen Cart with Granite Top, $115 (orig. $170)
- Gotham Steel 20 Piece Pots and Pans Set, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $319 (orig. $358)
- Serta Sheep Dreams 12-Inch Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $584 (orig. $649)
Wayfair
The Deal: Score up to 70 percent off furniture, storage solutions, mattresses, home decor, and so much more.
- Dotted Line 8 Pair Shoe Rack, $57.09 (orig. $84.99)
- Andover Mills Lunado Full-Length Modern & Contemporary Mirror, $192.24 (orig. $650)
- Zipcode Design Kepner 5 Drawer 30.31-Inch Wide Chest, $269.99 (orig. $319)
- Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper, $409.99 (orig. $669)
- Etta Avenue Bram 4-Person Dining Set, $539.99 (orig. $799.97)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- These Presidents Day Sales Are Way Too Good to Pass Up — Here's What to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend Is Over
- Paulina Porizkova Has Had These Extremely Tall Ugg Boots in Her Closet for Almost 8 Years
- Chrissy Teigen Just Carried One of the Coolest Handbags, and You Can Get It at Nordstrom
- Walmart's Sale Section Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals for Presidents Day — Up to 50% Off