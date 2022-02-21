Shop

These Presidents Day Sales Are Way Too Good to Pass Up — Here's What to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend Is Over

Save on Oprah’s favorite bedding, those Julia Roberts-loved rings, and more
By Alex Warner February 21, 2022 07:00 AM
There is always an overwhelming number of online sales every holiday weekend, and Presidents Day weekend has been no different. The internet is brimming with epic deals on basically everything you could possibly be looking for, from fashion staples to comfortable mattresses to kitchen appliances

If you're planning to spend a little money today before going back to work, you've come to the right place: We've been keeping tabs on the sales that are truly worth shopping. 

Looking for cuddly things to get you through the last weeks of winter? Then your shopping journey should start at Cozy Earth. Oprah has put the brand on her list of Favorite Things multiple years in a row, and for good reason. She's specifically praised its supremely soft bamboo cooling sheets and pajama set, both of which you can score for less right now — the company is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide, no promo code required. 

Credit: Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set, $140 (orig. $175); cozyearth.com

Speaking of celeb-loved finds, we also discovered the pretty rainbow rings that Julia Roberts made famous are the cheapest they've ever been. We're talking about the BaubleBar Alidia Rings, which you can snag for just $10 apiece during the accessories brand's End of Season sale. (Psst: This price is even better than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.) For a limited time, the BaubleBar promo code EXTRA50 will get you an additional 50 percent off all sale styles. The sparkly stackable stunners are just one of the many pretty pieces you can score for way less! 

Credit: BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $10 with code EXTRA50 (orig. $44); baublebar.com

If it's home goods you're after, Walmart's website is the place to be today. The big box retailer has thousands of markdowns on floor care products, kitchen appliances, and more. One of our must-buys is this matte black touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line that's available exclusively at Walmart — it has beautiful gold details and will look so sleek sitting on your countertop. Since you can snag it for $30 off right now, we're positive it'll sell out quickly! 

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, $69 (orig. $99); walmart.com

These are only a few of the incredible savings you can get today. Below, we curated a list of some of our favorite Presidents Day sales that you absolutely should take advantage of before the holiday weekend is over. 

Keep scrolling to get all the details on the deals, plus shop our picks from each of them. 

Amazon

The Deal: Score hundreds of savings across every department, including electronics, home, and fashion.

Credit: Amazon

BaubleBar 

The Deal: Take an extra 50 percent off all sale jewelry and accessories with code EXTRA50 through midnight ET tonight. 

Credit: Baublebar

Cozy Earth 

The Deal: Get up to 25 percent off sitewide on bedding, bath, and loungewear from the Oprah-approved brand. 

Credit: Cozy Earth

J.Crew 

The Deal: Take 25 percent off full-price styles and an extra 50 percent off sale items with the code WARMUP until midnight ET tonight.

Credit: J Crew

Kate Spade

The Deal: Surprise! Everything at the designer label's secret outlet shop is up to 75 percent off, including Kate Spade purses, wallets, dresses, and accessories. 

Credit: Kate Spade

Nordstrom 

The Deal: Snag up to 60 percent off an array of popular brands, including Madewell, Tory Burch, and Ugg, at the department store's Winter Sale through Sunday, February 27. 

Credit: Nordstrom

Ruggable 

The Deal: Take 15 percent off best-selling rugs with the code BESTSELLERS22 until Tuesday, February 22. 

Credit: Ruggable

Walmart 

The Deal: Find thousands of rollbacks on electronics, kitchen appliances, floor care, and more.

Credit: Walmart

Wayfair 

The Deal: Score up to 70 percent off furniture, storage solutions, mattresses, home decor, and so much more. 

Credit: Wayfair

