7 Presidents Day Mattress Sales to Check Out Now — Up to 42% Off

During the Layla Presidents Day sale, you can get the queen-size memory foam mattress for $150 off along with two free memory foam pillows. The mattress is made with copper foam that forms to your body and moves heat away to ensure you stay cool all night. Unlike other mattresses, this one has an antimicrobial layer to provide odor control and prevent bacteria from building, and it also allows you to choose its firmness. One side is soft while the other is more firm, so if your preferences change, you don't have to buy a whole new bed.