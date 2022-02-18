7 Presidents Day Mattress Sales to Check Out Now — Up to 42% Off
Having a quality mattress can mean the difference between a good night's sleep and waking up with neck or back pain. Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune to get what you need because we found seven mattresses that are on major sale ahead of Presidents Day.
Right now, you can score up to 42 percent off on a variety of mattresses, including memory foam and hybrid. No matter what type of sleeper you are or what mattress you prefer, there's something for everyone on this list. The best part? They're all marked down $100 or more, so you're practically guaranteed to find a great deal. Shop the best Presidents Day mattress deals below.
Presidents Day Mattress Sales:
- Best Deal: GhostBed Classic
- Best Overall: Purple
- Best Organic: Birch by Helix
- Best Memory Foam: Layla
- Best Hybrid: Casper
- Best Adaptive Foam: Tuft and Needle
- Best Cooling: Leesa
Best Deal: GhostBed Classic
The GhostBed Classic Mattress sits at 11 inches high and is made up of four layers of cool gel memory foam, support foam, and latex to provide a comfortable feel, especially for hot sleepers. The queen size is a whopping $565 off for a limited time and is the best deal on our list. Plus, it offers minimal motion transfer making it great for those who sleep with their significant other.
Buy It! GhostBed Classic Cool Gel Memory Foam and Latex Mattress, $785 (orig. $1,350); amazon.com
Best Overall: Purple
Another notable deal is on the Purple Mattress that's marked down $125. It's backed by more than 22,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who swear by it and called it the "dream bed." Its innovative design provides amble airflow to prevent overheating and uses a GelFlex Grid to instantly support your body in all the right places, which in turn, relieves pressure points. You can sleep easy knowing it's made with hypoallergenic, durable, and nontoxic materials.
Buy It! Purple Mattress, $1,274 (orig. $1,399); purple.com
Best Organic: Birch by Helix
Not only are you saving $400 when you purchase the Birch Natural Mattress ahead of Presidents Day, but you'll also receive two standard eco-rest pillows for free. This mattress has medium firmness and offers optimal breathability. Plus, it's completely organic and is made from natural materials like sap and organic cotton to relieve pressure and relax pressure points. Almost any type of sleeper can find comfort in this mattress whether you sleep on your side, stomach, or back.
Buy It! Birch Natural Mattress, $1,299 (orig. $1,699); birchliving.com
Best Memory Foam: Layla
During the Layla Presidents Day sale, you can get the queen-size memory foam mattress for $150 off along with two free memory foam pillows. The mattress is made with copper foam that forms to your body and moves heat away to ensure you stay cool all night. Unlike other mattresses, this one has an antimicrobial layer to provide odor control and prevent bacteria from building, and it also allows you to choose its firmness. One side is soft while the other is more firm, so if your preferences change, you don't have to buy a whole new bed.
Buy It! Layla Memory Foam Mattress, $949 (orig. $1,099); laylasleep.com
Best Hybrid: Casper
It's no secret that Casper is a popular brand when it comes to buying a mattress in a box, and right now you can shop the queen-size Nova Hybrid Mattress for $345 off. The hybrid mattress combines the plush feel of memory foam with supportive springs to make a comfortable combination that's hard to beat. Each coil is wrapped in memory foam to avoid the springs from popping through or being felt while you sleep. It might be a bit more expensive than the others, but five-star reviewers claim it's well worth it.
Buy It! Nova Hybrid Mattress, $1,950.75 (orig. $2,295); casper.com
Best Adaptive Foam: Tuft and Needle
The adaptive foam mattress from Tuft and Needle is specifically designed to provide comfort to all types of sleepers. It's a great choice for those sleeping with partners since the foam forms to your body to adapt to your sleeping position. Plus, the foam features cooling properties like heat-wicking graphite and cool gel. If you're looking for a versatile mattress that's budget-friendly, then this is the one for you.
Buy It! Tuft and Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress, $716 (orig. $895); amazon.com
Best Cooling: Leesa
Lots of mattresses have cooling features, but not all of them are specifically designed for hot sleepers. The Leesa Original Cooling Foam Mattress is considered medium-firm and includes a breathable cover over the already cooling memory foam to prevent overheating. To make it even better, pair the mattress with a cooling sheet set that's also on sale at Amazon.
Buy It! Leesa Original Cooling Foam Mattress, $999 (orig. $1,199); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hailey Bieber Wore $695 Fuzzy Sandals with the Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner Loves
- 7 Presidents Day Mattress Sales to Check Out Now — Up to 42% Off
- Ahead of Presidents Day, This Popular Cordless Shark Vacuum Is $100 Off
- Of Course This Helen-Mirren Approved Brand Created White Leather Sneakers That Only Get Better with Age