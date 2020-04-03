Pottery Barn Kids Is Selling the Most Magical Disney Princess Tea Set

Image zoom Pottery Barn Kids

While you may not be able to visit Disney World or head to the theaters to see Mulan right now, you can still experience that Disney magic right at home!

Pottery Barn Kids released a Disney Princess tea set that’s sure to make every upcoming family get-together feel even more magical — whether it’s a real fête filled with sweet treats or just make-believe fun. While the colorful collection is designed for kids, we have a feeling that grownups will find it just as enchanting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Pottery Barn Kids

Buy It! Disney Princess Tea Set, $79; potterybarnkids.com

The pastel porcelain cups feature hand-painted images of princesses Ariel, Jasmine, Belle, and Cinderella with gold accents. Made without BPA and other no-gos, the pieces are safe for kids and can be used to serve up beverages or simply left out as decor. The assortment comes with a pretty pink teapot, too.

The sweet set is just one of the many fun Disney Princess-inspired pieces currently available at Pottery Barn Kids. Shoppers can also get exclusive throw pillows, bedding, wall art, and jewelry boxes — many of which are currently on sale.

And that’s not all when it comes to Disney Princess fan gear and collectibles. Disney fanatics (both young and grown) will no doubt love Target’s whimsical palace-covered dinnerware line and JCPenny’s collection of Disney Princess fine jewelry, including engagement rings worthy of a royal proposal. Shop more fun finds listed below to get some of that Disney magic — without leaving home!

Shop Disney Princess Collectibles:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.