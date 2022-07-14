Amazon Prime Day Might Be Over, but These 24 Deals Are Still Available — and Up to 77% Off
The Amazon Prime Day 48-hour extravaganza might have come to a close, but we discovered tons of deals that are still available and ready to shop — even if you don't have a Prime membership.
It's a busy time of year, so don't feel bad if you weren't able to partake in the annual Amazon sales event because, we promise, you're not the only one still looking to snag a good deal. The good news is we found plenty of discounts in categories like home, fashion, tech, and pets that are up to 77 percent off right now. The leftover deals even include top-selling brands like Shark, Apple, Ninja, Google, and Sony that we're shocked — and super happy — to see are still discounted, and in stock.
Although you don't need a Prime membership to shop these deals, it might be worth it to sign up if you haven't already. You'll reap all the benefits like two-day shipping and access to Prime video, music, and books to enhance your entertainment options, and you can try a one-week trial for just $2. The membership also lets you use the Try Before You Buy program that allows shoppers to try on up to six select fashion items for seven days before committing to the purchase.
If you thought you missed the parade of deals, think again. Below you'll see popular items like a Shark robot vacuum cleaner and Apple AirPods still available at discounted prices, but they probably won't last much longer.
Best Fashion Deals
Your wardrobe can never have too many dresses or shoes, right? Amazon has several fashion-forward styles that are already too good to resist let alone when they're on sale. The Sorel Kinetic Shoes and HDE Exercise Workout Dress are two items you won't want to miss during your post-Prime Day shopping spree. Both are great for working out and can also be worn for casual Fridays at the office and even date nights.
- Vanity Fair Smoothing Minimizer Bra, $11.22 with coupon (orig. $44)
- Exlura Smocked Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $27.79 with coupon (orig. $58.49)
- Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Lace Shoes, $60.45 (orig. $110)
- HDE Exercise Workout Dress, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $19.59 (orig. $48)
- Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High-Rise Tapered Jean, $18.77 (orig. $31.25)
Best Home Deals
Whether you're in the market for a new vacuum and mop or an air fryer and stand mixer, it's no surprise that Amazon has what you need at a low price. If there's one thing under the home category to take note of though, it's the Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum that has more than 16,000 five-star ratings. Tell it when to clean by using the SharkClean app on your smartphone or by voice activation with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
- Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Shark RV1001AE IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, $374 (orig. $599.99)
- Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Avenco Cooling Mattress Topper Memory Foam, $77.84 (orig. $134.99)
- Dash Stand Mixer, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
- INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $139.79 (orig. $599.99)
Best Pet Deals
Now's the time to treat your pets to new essentials like the Lambchop dog toy and Omega Paw Self-Cleaning Litter Box without spending a ton of money. Cat owners know how picky felines can be, and keeping their litter box in tip-top shape is one way to ensure they stay clean and happy. Thankfully, this box literally does the dirty work for you by separating waste from clean litter just by tilting it to the side.
- Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, $15.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Multipet Lambchop Plush Dog Toy, $7.99 (orig. $14.75)
- Petmaker Orthopedic Dog Bed, $52.84 (orig. $74.95)
- Aipper Dog Puppy Toys 18-Pack, $20.98 (orig. $35.99)
- Omega Paw Self-Cleaning Litter Box, $28.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Vailge Dog Car Seat Cover, $39.99 (orig. $99.99)
Best Tech Deals
Last but not least is the tech category. It's chock full of unbelievable items that are surprisingly still on sale. Get your hands on a JBL Bluetooth Speaker and a Roku Streaming Device while they're both under $100, and then don't forget about one of the most popular items from Prime Day this year: Apple AirPods Pro.
- Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV, $1,998 (orig. $2,299.99)
- JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.95 (orig. $129.95)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad, $299.99 (orig. $329)
- Roku Ultra Streaming Device, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Google Nest Thermostat, $88.83 (orig. $129.99)
