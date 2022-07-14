Amazon Prime Day Might Be Over, but These 24 Deals Are Still Available — and Up to 77% Off

Although you don't need a Prime membership to shop these deals, it might be worth it to sign up if you haven't already. You'll reap all the benefits like two-day shipping and access to Prime video, music, and books to enhance your entertainment options, and you can try a one-week trial for just $2. The membership also lets you use the Try Before You Buy program that allows shoppers to try on up to six select fashion items for seven days before committing to the purchase.