All of These Post-Prime Day Deals Are $10 or Less — Including Hanes T-Shirts, Neutrogena Sunscreen, and More
Better late than never!
At least that's the case when it comes to this year's post-Prime Day deals. The global 48-hour shopping event may have come to an end on July 13, but there are still plenty of markdowns happening if you know where to look. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and scoured Amazon for great inexpensive finds that are under $11 (it's our job, after all) across home, fashion, and beauty categories.
And no, it's not junk that you'll throw away after a few uses — everything on our list is highly rated by shoppers who believe that these products deserve a spot in your home. Scroll down to see our top picks of cheap finds that are on sale.
Best Home Deals
- Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, $9.99 (orig. $16.99)
- M Kitchen World 4-Piece Silicone Spatula Set, $9.68 (orig. $12.89)
- Creative Co-Op Paulownia 9-Inch Pedestal with Hairpin Metal Legs, $7.19 (orig. $25.99)
- Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick 12-Cup Muffin Pan, $9 (orig. $36)
- DII Lemon Bliss Tabletop Collection Table Runner, $9.30 (orig. $10.98)
- KichenAid Nonstick Round 9-Inch Cake Pan, $9.73 (orig. $19.99)
Let's start with some kitchen essentials. This clever stainless steel dish rack sits atop your sink to save on counter space, making it perfect for small apartments. It comes in four dimensions, but the medium-sized one is the most affordable at 41 percent off. Baking supplies from popular brands are on sale, too, like a 9-inch KitchenAid cake pan and a nonstick muffin tin from Cuisinart. Each one is made out of aluminized steel to ensure food bakes evenly in the oven and has rolled edges that make them easy to handle. Consider getting both while they're still marked down by more than 50 percent.
Another way to upgrade your space for less is with the Creative Co-Op 9-Inch Wooden Pedestal that's discounted by $18. It's small enough to easily fit onto a dresser, console, or coffee table, and elevates anything you put on. Use it to showcase your favorite candle, framed picture, plant, or to even just hold your TV remote or speaker. Shoppers also noted that the decorative stand was "sturdy" and "great quality."
Best Fashion Deals
- Leggings Depot High Waisted Capri Leggings, $9.89 with coupon (orig. $12.99)
- Fruit of the Loom Breathable Underwear, Pack of 6, $9.96 (orig. $14.98)
- Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $8 (orig. $12)
- Vera Bradley Cotton Zip ID Case, $7.50 (orig. $15)
- Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Bag, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Hanes Women's Cooldri Short Sleeve Performance V-Neck T-Shirt, $10 (orig. $14)
You can even find some clothing for $10 or less right now. Need to update your workout wardrobe? Check out these brushed polyester leggings, which are double discounted for $10 thanks to an additional on-site coupon. The soft capris are Amazon's second best-selling pair overall and they're available in sizes up to 5X. Shoppers say the 3-inch waistband is "super comfortable" and "doesn't fall down," so you can feel confident wearing them to the gym.
Speaking of highly rated comfy must-haves, nearly 29,000 customers have given their stamp of approval to the Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-Shirt. "I wanted a T-shirt that would be flattering without being skin-tight," one five-star reviewer wrote. "This hits the mark! It's the perfect balance of fitted yet loose." Tuck half of it into jeans, a skirt, or trousers for a laid-back fit, and when the weather cools down, you can opt to wear it untucked underneath a jacket or cardigan. Shoppers were glad they bought multiple colors of the T-shirt, so be sure to stock up while it's on sale for only $8.
Best Beauty Deals
- OPI Nail Lacquer in Malaga Wine, $9.29 (orig. $10.79)
- L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $7.70 (orig. $11.99)
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser and Makeup Remover for Sensitive Skin, $7.99 (orig. $8.99)
- Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste, Pack of 2, $6.99 (orig. $7.99)
- Roc Retinol Correxion Night Serum Capsules, 10 Count, $9 (orig. $12.99)
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Broad Spectrum SPF 70, $8.97 (orig. $11.99)
- L'Oréal Paris Skincare Collagen Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $8.98 (orig, $11.49)
Some great drugstore beauty products are also worth grabbing while they're even more affordable, including this SPF 70 sunscreen from Neutrogena that's $3 off right now. The lightweight lotion absorbs into your skin quickly and is suitable for all skin types thanks to its non-comedogenic and paraben-free formula. But make sure to reapply it every 80 minutes for the best level of protection.
If you're looking to try new products instead, consider adding a few Roc Retinol Correxion Night Serum capsules to your cart while it's discounted by 31 percent. The 10-pack of the best-selling serum features retinol to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, along with fading dark spots and firming your skin. Shoppers started seeing results within a few weeks of using it and said their wrinkles were "dramatically reduced."