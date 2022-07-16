Credit: Amazon

All of These Post-Prime Day Deals Are $10 or Less — Including Hanes T-Shirts, Neutrogena Sunscreen, and More

Some things are worth waiting for
By Lindsey Greenfeld July 16, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Better late than never! 

At least that's the case when it comes to this year's post-Prime Day deals. The global 48-hour shopping event may have come to an end on July 13, but there are still plenty of markdowns happening if you know where to look. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and scoured Amazon for great inexpensive finds that are under $11 (it's our job, after all) across home, fashion, and beauty categories. 

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day Might Be Over, but These 35 Deals Are Still Available — and Up to 77% Off

And no, it's not junk that you'll throw away after a few uses — everything on our list is highly rated by shoppers who believe that these products deserve a spot in your home. Scroll down to see our top picks of cheap finds that are on sale.

Credit: Amazon

Best Home Deals

Let's start with some kitchen essentials. This clever stainless steel dish rack sits atop your sink to save on counter space, making it perfect for small apartments. It comes in four dimensions, but the medium-sized one is the most affordable at 41 percent off. Baking supplies from popular brands are on sale, too, like a 9-inch KitchenAid cake pan and a nonstick muffin tin from Cuisinart. Each one is made out of aluminized steel to ensure food bakes evenly in the oven and has rolled edges that make them easy to handle. Consider getting both while they're still marked down by more than 50 percent.

Another way to upgrade your space for less is with the Creative Co-Op 9-Inch Wooden Pedestal that's discounted by $18. It's small enough to easily fit onto a dresser, console, or coffee table, and elevates anything you put on. Use it to showcase your favorite candle, framed picture, plant, or to even just hold your TV remote or speaker. Shoppers also noted that the decorative stand was "sturdy" and "great quality."

Credit: Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

You can even find some clothing for $10 or less right now. Need to update your workout wardrobe? Check out these brushed polyester leggings, which are double discounted for $10 thanks to an additional on-site coupon. The soft capris are Amazon's second best-selling pair overall and they're available in sizes up to 5X. Shoppers say the 3-inch waistband is "super comfortable" and "doesn't fall down," so you can feel confident wearing them to the gym. 

Speaking of highly rated comfy must-haves, nearly 29,000 customers have given their stamp of approval to the Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-Shirt. "I wanted a T-shirt that would be flattering without being skin-tight," one five-star reviewer wrote. "This hits the mark! It's the perfect balance of fitted yet loose." Tuck half of it into jeans, a skirt, or trousers for a laid-back fit, and when the weather cools down, you can opt to wear it untucked underneath a jacket or cardigan. Shoppers were glad they bought multiple colors of the T-shirt, so be sure to stock up while it's on sale for only $8.

Credit: Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Some great drugstore beauty products are also worth grabbing while they're even more affordable, including this SPF 70 sunscreen from Neutrogena that's $3 off right now. The lightweight lotion absorbs into your skin quickly and is suitable for all skin types thanks to its non-comedogenic and paraben-free formula. But make sure to reapply it every 80 minutes for the best level of protection.

If you're looking to try new products instead, consider adding a few Roc Retinol Correxion Night Serum capsules to your cart while it's discounted by 31 percent. The 10-pack of the best-selling serum features retinol to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, along with fading dark spots and firming your skin. Shoppers started seeing results within a few weeks of using it and said their wrinkles were "dramatically reduced."

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com