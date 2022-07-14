Apple AirPods Are Still Available on Amazon at Their Lowest Price This Year — Even Though Prime Day Is Over
Did you miss Amazon Prime Day? No need to worry, because tons of sales are still available even though the massive sales event has technically ended — including Apple AirPods that are at their lowest price of the year.
The Apple AirPods Pro are surprisingly $79 off right now and the best part is you don't even need a Prime membership to snag the deal. The wireless earbuds provide high-quality audio through Bluetooth connectivity so you don't have to deal with any annoying wires. Plus, they're sweat and water resistant, making them great for casual walks in the park and hard-core workouts at the gym.
Each pair comes with a charging case and three different sizes of silicone tips so you can customize the fit to ensure they're as comfortable as possible. You'll get up to 24 hours of listening on a single charge and they automatically tune sound to your ears.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds, $169.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com
You might be wondering what the difference is between the Apple AirPods Pro and the regular AirPods, and let's just say the upgrade is worth it. The Pro model gives users active noise canceling and transparency mode, which allows you to block out the world around you or listen to music while also staying present with others.
If you're still unsure about the upgrade, take it from the more than 73,800 customers who have already made the switch and given it a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer described them as the "best AirPods yet" while another shopper said "the sound here is massively better, a gigantic leap from one end of the quality spectrum to the other."
This might be your last chance to get these Apple AirPods while they're still available for the Prime Day price. So don't hesitate to add a pair to your cart because we aren't sure how long this deal will last!
