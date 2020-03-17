Everything Amazon Shoppers Are Buying While They’re Stuck at Home, from Scrabble to Yoga Mats

Pasta makers, too
If you’re stuck at home right now, you’re most likely doing some online shopping. Whether you forgot to grab a few essentials at the grocery store or are looking for things that will keep kids entertained, Amazon is still stocked with what your home may be missing right now. Currently, shoppers are adding all kinds of products to their carts, from soap and baby wipes to blenders and pasta-making machines.
Below, we rounded up some of the most popular items on the Amazon at the moment based on the Best-sellers and Movers and Shakers charts, which keep track of trending products hourly in categories like personal care, home, and arts and crafts.
We recommend browsing all the way through — you might just come across something you didn’t know you needed, like keyboard cleaning gel. Keep in mind that Amazon is reporting slower delivery times, so Prime two-day shipping is mostly unavailable, but products can still make it to you by the end of the week.
Beauty, Personal Care, and Wellness
- Dove Beauty Bar Bath Soap, Cucumber and Green Tea, 16 Bars, $15.39 (orig. $17.41)
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $8.97 (orig. $11.96)
- BalanceForm Extra Thick Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, $15.99
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $36.95
- WaterWipes Unscented Baby Wipes, 12 Packs, $42.99
- Pantene Shampoo Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal, Twin Pack, $12.56 (orig. $13.99)
- Dove Body Wash Pump for Dry Skin, $8.18
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $18.99
Home, Pets, and Tech
- Magic Bullet Blender, $37.04 (orig. $49.99)
- AmazonBasics AAA Alkaline Batteries, Pack of 36, $9.99
- Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Hand Soap Refill, Basil, $6.99 with Amazon Fresh
- ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaning Gel, $5.90 (orig. $8.99)
- Nature’s Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food, $9.81
- Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food, $7.78 (orig. $8.39)
- Seville Classics Adjustable Standing Desk, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Marcato Design Atlas Pasta Machine, $63.73 (orig. $67.99)
Games and Arts and Crafts
- Retro Series Scrabble 1949 Edition Game, $19.99
- Play-Doh 10-Pack Case, $7.80
- Jenga Classic Game, $10.27
- EpiqueOne 1090 Piece Kids Art Craft Supplies Set, $15.99
- Apple Barrel Acrylic Paint, 18 Pack, $17.76
- Hasbro Guess Who?, $9.97 (orig. $12.99)
- Canson XL Series Watercolor Pad, $5.97 (orig. $11.70)
- S&S Worldwide Color Splash Giant Box of Sidewalk Chalk, $18.20