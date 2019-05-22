No outdoor party or getaway is complete without the perfect pool float, which is why we rounded up the best ones you can score on Amazon. With so many options, we made it easy to shop by selecting the best finds for every obsession, occasion, and poolside style — including several inspired by celebs like Taylor Swift, the Kardashians, and more A-listers.

Simply select your favorite and let the good times float on by. Even better? Prime members can get them all with free and fast shipping (non-members can also score complimentary two-day shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial), so nothing will get between you and the perfect Instagram photo.