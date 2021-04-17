This $15 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable and Supportive, Shoppers ‘Refuse to Wear Anything Else’

Profile Menu
A wireless bra that offers support and comfort is a wardrobe essential, and it’s especially important if you wear a larger cup size. Try wearing one without these key features and you’re bound to experience back or shoulder aches, breast pains, and even sagging. Thousands of Amazon shoppers who were in search of a bra that can hold up “the girls” found relief in the $15 Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Shoulder Comfort Bra. One reviewer even calls it the “most supportive and comfortable [bra] on the market for the large-busted woman.”
The Playtex 18 Hour Comfort bra is made specifically with a full-coverage design that Amazon shoppers absolutely love and say “fits like a glove.” The large, lightly padded cups hold breasts up and in place, while the roll-free bottom band acts as a support system without the need for poking wires.
While the Playtex bra has a lot of positive qualities, shoppers say the thing that sets this apart from others online is its soft, cushioned shoulder straps. Unlike other bras that compromise support with thin straps that dig into your skin (ouch!), these adjustable wide straps actually make reviewers feel like they are “not wearing a bra at all.” One shopper even claims that the comfort straps are the “best invention in the bra industry” and that they will “never wear a bra without them.”
The 18 Hour Ultimate Shoulder Comfort bra has a smoothing back panel that allows it to sit more comfortably on your back without cutting in, and up to four whole rows of hooks in the back to customize the fit. It’s no wonder the Amazon best-seller has nearly 20,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who “refuse to wear anything else.”
Many shoppers who bought one couldn’t resist buying another thanks to its affordable price and wide size selection that ranges from 36B to 54DDD. Plus, it comes in 22 color options including everything from subtle “toffee” to bright “plum majestic.”
“I look and feel great while wearing these, and there are no risky underwires to torture me all day long,” writes one Amazon shopper. “The straps stay put — even though I have sloping shoulders. The back doesn't ride up even a little bit. It is silky, pretty, and flattering. In fact, this is by far the best fitting and most flattering bra I have ever, ever owned”
Buy It! Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Shoulder Comfort Bra, $17.44; amazon.com
“I’ve been wearing this same model for over 22 years,” writes another. “Over the years, I’ve had three kids and I’ve seen my bust size increase. What I like about this model is the stretchy latex band all the way around. I have back issues as well. This is the only model that fits and provides proper breast support with minimal discomfort.”
If you’re looking for a full-coverage bra that has all the comfort of a wirefree bra with the support of wide shoulder straps, you simply can’t go wrong with the $15 Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Shoulder Comfort Bra.
