With the spread of COVID-19 causing many states to enact shelter-in-place orders, most of us are doing the bulk of our shopping online right now. While toilet paper and hand sanitizer were the first items to sell out, you’ve probably noticed that many other products are no longer available at your go-to retailers.

Unfortunately, high demand for household essentials like groceries, personal care products, and disinfectants following the coronavirus outbreak has left even the biggest retailers like Amazon and Walmart unable to keep up. Amazon has received so many orders that it is experiencing major delivery delays, while Walmart has had to limit the amount of items each customer can purchase at once.

Luckily, there are several other online retailers — many of which will surprise you — that likely have the supplies that you are looking for still in stock. Shoppers that need cleaning products should check out hardware stores like Home Depot and True Value. Meanwhile, office supplies stores like Staples and Office Depot are great unexpected sources to shop for puzzles, arts and crafts supplies, and other activities to help you pass the time.

Just remember to wipe down and clean any products that are delivered to your home and wash your hands after putting everything away. From groceries and hygiene products to pet food and cleaning supplies, keep reading to see all the best places to shop for household essentials online.

Groceries

Groceries are probably at the top of your shopping list right now, and places like Fresh Direct make it easy to get everything from fresh produce to baked goods to frozen foods dropped off directly to your home. Or you can consider a delivery service like Shipt, which will pick up your favorite items from your go-to local stores.

If your fridge is low on meat, check out Rastelli’s or Omaha Steaks, which both sell fresh chicken, pork, beef, steaks, and seafood. And SnackNation is perfect for snack and coffee lovers who like to try new products.

Looking to try out new recipes while you’re stuck inside? Order a meal kit that will deliver all the ingredients you need and instructions on how to whip them up. HelloFresh, HungryRoot, Dinnerly, Every Plate, Gobble, Home Chef, Martha & Marley Spoon, and Sun Basket are just a few of our favorite options.

And if cooking isn’t your thing, Daily Harvest, Sakara, and Snap Kitchen will deliver pre-made meals straight to your door.

Once you’ve got your meal plans set, don’t forget to shop for a nice bottle of wine to pair with them. You can buy individual bottles from online retailers like wine.com, Naked Wines, Wine Access, or Usual Wines. Or sign up for a monthly subscription service like Winc, Wine of the Month Club, or Plonk Wine Club.

Cleaning Supplies

Having a clean home is very important right now, which is why the demand for cleaning supplies is so high. Luckily, Target still has tons of options available for delivery. But if you still can’t find your go-to products there, we suggest shopping at Home Depot and True Value, which both have everything from all-purpose cleaners to vacuums and other cleaning tools still in stock.

For eco-friendly and non-toxic alternatives, check out products from Grove Collaborative, Branch Basics, and Frey.

Beauty, Health, and Hygiene Products

Places like Target, CVS, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Walgreens are your best bets for stocking up on essentials like grooming products, over-the-counter medications, oral care products, and feminine hygiene products.

If diapers and wipes are sold out at the above places, The Honest Company is fully stocked on baby products. And Beekeeper’s Naturals is full of immunity-boosting products.

For hair, skincare, and other essential items like shampoo, deodorant, cleansers, moisturizers, and lotions, we suggest heading over to Sephora, Ulta, Dermstore, Nordstrom, and Glossier to shop products from your favorite beauty brands.

Home Goods

Spending more time at home may make you want to redecorate your place. Thankfully, Wayfair, Target, Overstock, and Pottery Barn all sell stylish, functional, and comfortable furniture that can be delivered.

For smaller home improvement projects, you can find home accents and cute decor items at Etsy, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Nordstrom. And if you want to make your bed more comfortable, you can get super soft sheet sets from Parachute and Brooklinen. Or get a new mattress delivered from Purple, Nectar, or Casper.

Lastly, if your kitchen needs some new appliances to whip up some new recipes, Sur La Table, Nordstrom, JCPenney, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma all have plenty of options to choose from.

Workout Equipment

With gyms around the country closed, most fitness fanatics are looking for ways to stay in shape at home. If you have room in your house for large workout machines like ellipticals, treadmills, and exercise bikes, are all on sale at Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Overstock.

For smaller exercise equipment like stability balls, foam rollers, and yoga mats, consider shopping at fitness brands Lululemon, Gaiam, and Alo Yoga.

Entertainment

With everyone stuck at home for the foreseeable future, you’re probably wondering what you can do to fill your time. Thankfully, places like Uncommon Goods, Urban Outfitters, and Nordstrom have tons of puzzles, board games, and art supplies to choose from, as do Staples and Office Depot.

If you’d like to curl up with a new book, Chronicle Books and Anthropologie both have a great selection of new releases and classic reads. Websites like Mixbook, Artifact Uprising, Shutterfly, and Snapfish will let you create books of your own using your favorite photos.

Gamers can fill their time playing the latest video games like Animal Crossing, FIFA 20 Legacy Edition, and Resident Evil 3. You can still shop popular gaming systems like Nintendo Switch, PS4, and XboxOne at Gamestop and Target.

And if you’ve already binged Tiger King on Netflix and are looking for a new show to stream, Disney+ and Hulu are constantly updating their libraries with new series and movies. If you prefer to watch live TV, consider signing up for Fubo TV or Sling TV, which let you watch live sports and TV without a cable subscription. If you need a new TV or laptop to stream these services on, head over to Target, Staples, or Apple.

Pet Supplies

One perk of quarantining at home is you get to spend more time with your furry friends. If you still need to stock up on supplies for them, places like Petco and Chewy probably have everything you might be looking for, including medicine, grooming supplies, and treats.

Places like Just Food For Dogs and NomNomNow provide healthy food options, and L.L.Bean and Nordstrom have adorable pet accessories to choose from.