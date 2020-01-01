Pisces Horoscopes: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

Like a true water sign, Pisces really know how to go with the flow. Your no drama personality means that you are well-liked and have lots of friends. But because you are so good-natured, many don’t realize just how sensitive you are.

Famous Pisces: Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Daniel Craig, Bruce Willis, Carrie Underwood

Ideal Friend: Grounded Virgo (Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Williams, Niall Horan, Hugh Grant) will help keep you on your feet, while your dreamy side will inspire them to be a bit more carefree.

Love Match: Things get hot when you’re paired with a Scorpio (Katy Perry, Winona Ryder, Penn Badgley, Ryan Reynolds). You both place great importance on physical connection, but also bond on an emotional level.

2020 At a Glance: This past year wasn’t your best—there were quite a few stressors you had to deal with. Luckily, 2020 will be much better! Your social life will be on fire and you’ll even make a few new friends. You’ll also have plenty of time for rest and relaxation—something that’s a priority for Pisces.

Work: Your job is going to feel like a grind for the first six months of the year. Don’t let this dishearten you. Towards the fall, your dedication to the job will pay off and you’ll start feeling appreciated and valued.

Love: Prepare to be worshiped in the early part of the year. If you’re looking for love, you’ll have people fawning over you. If you’re coupled up, your partner will be extra loving. You deserve all the attention and praise that’s coming your way!

Health: You tend to prefer more relaxed forms of exercise—you like a nice pilates session or a jog. But this year, adventure will be calling your name. Consider signing up for rock climbing classes or take a surf vacation!