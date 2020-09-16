The Phone Sanitizer That Amazon Shoppers Call ‘Worth Every Penny’ Is Finally Back in Stock

Each PhoneSoap disinfector features UV-C lights that are designed to get rid of E. coli, salmonella, staph, and other potentially harmful germs covering your device. The lights automatically turn on when you close the lid and will shut off after 10 minutes. You’ll know the device has completed a cleaning cycle when the lightning bolt-shaped light on top goes dark. Plus, you can charge your phone while it sits in the PhoneSoap.