People Say This Electric Toothbrush Is 'the Best Brush Outside the Dentist Chair' — and It's on Sale
Once you've swapped your regular toothbrush for an electric one, there's no going back. At least that's what droves of Amazon shoppers are saying about their Philips Sonicare toothbrushes. If you want to see what the hype is all about, you're in luck, because one of the brand's top-rated models is majorly discounted!
Today only, you can score the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 electric toothbrush for 40 percent off as one of Amazon's Deals of the Day in the Holiday Beauty Haul sale. The oral care product has more than 15,200 five-star ratings from customers who say it's "the best brush outside the dentist chair."
"Wow is the first thing that comes to mind, because my teeth are so clean," one reviewer wrote. "It feels like I just left the dentist. Since using their brand of electric toothbrush, my dentists have commented on how well I was doing with my oral hygiene. I highly recommend this toothbrush/brand."
Buy It! Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Charging Travel Case and Extra Brush Head, $89.95 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Another chimed in, "I didn't even know I needed this. My dentist told me he uses one, so I decided to give it a try. My teeth have never been this clean before in my life! It's a noticeable difference. I use way less toothpaste now also. I almost feel like I don't even need toothpaste. It's expensive, but for me it's been worth every penny!"
The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 is packed with tons of high-tech features that are designed to help you maintain healthy brushing habits. The smart toothbrush offers three intensity settings and three brush modes — Clean, White, and Gum Care — so users can really customize their brushing experience. Its gentle but effective technology works to clean and whiten using a sweeping motion that creates microbubbles that reach deep between the teeth. You can expect to start seeing whiter teeth within a week, according to the brand.
It's also equipped with a pressure sensor to prevent users from brushing their gums and teeth too hard, along with a two-minute timer that beeps to tell you when to move around your mouth for consistent cleaning. Plus, you'll always know when to replace your brush head thanks to the brush's smart technology that reminds you. When fully charged, the battery can last for up to 14 days.
For just $90, you'll get the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean main device, an extra electric toothbrush head, and a travel case to store and protect it all. The brush is available in five pretty colors — black, white, pink, deep purple, and navy blue — that'll look sleek on your bathroom sink.
This deal ends on Saturday, October 9 at 3 a.m. ET, which means there are less than 14 hours to add it to your cart!
