The Cutest Personalized and Custom Gifts at Every Price Point
Your gift-giving cred will be off-the-charts when you deliver a gift made just for them
Baublebar Blanket
The blanket is the perfect chic beige, but the recipient will be anything but neutral about the cozy coverlet emblazoned with her name.
Buy It! Baublebar "Spell It Out" blanket, starting at $78; baublebar.com
July Drink Bottles
Your most well-traveled friend is likely already lusting after the suitcases in July's collection, so we know she'll sweat these vacuum-insulated bottles that keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. Just like everything they carry, you get to pick the color, font and placement of the name for a truly one-of-a-kind find.
Buy It! July drink bottle, $45; july.com
Lightbox Studs
Nothing's more personal than jewelry, which is why being able to select the carat size, stone color and setting for the perfect pair of lab-grown diamond studs makes this gift a sure winner.
Buy It! Lightbox Jewelry 1-ct. lab-grown diamond studs, $1,150; lightboxjewelry.com
Something Splendid Box
Whether you're shopping for someone naughty or nice, the gift geniuses at Something Splendid have the perfect personalized box for them. Shop their cute curated holiday boxes if you want to take all the guesswork out, or custom-build your own with one of their hundreds of items.
Buy It! Something Splendid gift boxes, from $39; somethingsplendid.com
Cuyana Crossbody Bag
The sleek oval shape and the subtle monogram make this classic-with-a-twist adjustable crossbody bag a must in any fashionista's wardrobe.
Buy It! Cuyana top-handle crossbody bag, $245; cuyana.com
Minted Custom Puzzles
Give them a piece of your heart, literally (sorry, bad joke) with these super-cute puzzles (which come in 12-, 60- and 252-piece versions) you can personalize with a favorite photo.
Buy It! Minted 60-piece custom puzzle, $42; minted.com
Smythson Notebook
If you want to give a gift guaranteed to get a gasp of delight, a classic Smythson notebook embossed with their initials wrapped in the brand's signature French blue box is sure to get the reaction you seek.
Buy It! Smythson "Chelsea" notebook, $145; smythson.com
Threshold Mug
A cute mug with their initial is a great stocking stuffer or Secret Snowflake gift — and this one looks a lot pricier than it is!
Buy It! Threshold initial mug, $5; target.com
Artifact Uprising Photo Book
Round up priceless memories (a girls' trip, childhood photos, cute moments with the grandkids) for your loved ones and make them feel like a million bucks.
Buy It! Artifact Uprising everyday photo book, $62; artifactuprising.com
AOX Sunglasses
Made (just for them) in the shades! Each pair of these sunglasses is handcrafted in Italy, which means you can stamp the wearer's initials onto the frames for a bespoke touch.
Buy It! AOX "Caruso" sunglasses, $136; aoxeyewear.com
Towels by Gus Monogrammed Pillowcase
Make sure they rest on the best! Anyone will appreciate the luxe touch of catching Zzzzs on these organic cotton, USA-made pillowcases custom-embroidered with their initials in one of 10+ colors.
Buy It! Towels by Gus monogrammed pillowcase, $32.50;towelsbygus.com
Melinda Maria Engravables
Personalized jewelry is a perennial favorite gift. Melinda Maria makes it easy to find a piece that fits her style with a whole section of engravable jewelry, from charms for hoop earrings (pictured) to sweet silhouettes.
Buy It! Melinda Maria engravable earring charm, $25; melindamaria.com
Birthdate Candle
If she's obsessed with astrology (and who isn't these days?). she'll love this candle targeted just to her big day, from the scent to the salient facts on the label.
Buy It! Birthdate Co. birthdate candle, $38; birthdate.co
Hawthorne Fragrance
Even a guy who isn't sure he's a fragrance guy is bound to find his signature scent through this brand's quiz, which asks all about his routine, hobbies and personality in order to design a custom cologne for "work" and "play.
Buy It! Hawthorne "Play" cologne, $50; hawthorne.co
Able Made Personalized Sock Gift Box
Pick from over 30 prints and patterns and five different fabric choices, to customize the perfect sock set.
Buy It! Able Made Perfectly Personalized Sock Gift Box, $45; ablemadeshop.com