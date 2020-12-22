Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Perry Ellis Face Masks That Shoppers Call ‘Breathable and Stylish’ Are Under $20 for a 6-Pack Today

We’ve reached the point in the pandemic where face masks have become a fashionable accessory. And with so many different masks on the market, we’re all about finding ones that allow us to comfortably breathe and look cute doing it. Enter: Perry Ellis’s fabric face masks that are on sale at Amazon for just $20 for a pack of six.

Made from 100 percent cotton, these face masks feature a rounded shape with adjustable elastic ear loops. The pack comes with six patterned masks in a navy and white color palette, each with a flexible nose wire and a pocket to insert a filter. After a couple wears, you can throw the masks in the washing machine, and they’ll be good as new.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Perry Ellis Pack of 6 Reusable Rounded Woven Fabric Face Masks, $19.89 (orig. $29.67); amazon.com

“These are the absolute best masks,” one reviewer wrote. “So comfortable to wear, and the prints are cute. They are perfect for wear in the office, I hardly know I'm wearing one.”

Another shopper, who deemed these masks “the best all around,” shared that they’re “breathable and stylish,” adding that you can feel air coming through the filter when you inhale.

If you prefer pleated masks, you can also take advantage of this discount. The Perry Ellis Pack of Six Pleated Fabric Face Masks is also on sale for $20, and the coverings feature a similar blue and white color palette. Like the rounded masks, the pleated ones are made from 100 percent cotton and include adjustable ear loops and a nose wire.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Perry Ellis Pack of 6 Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks, $19.89 (orig. $29.67); amazon.com

“I've now purchased almost a couple hundred dollars in masks trying to find one that's TRULY breathable,” one shopper wrote. “These are the best, and I just bought another set. Great prices and cute patterns also don't hurt here either.”

You can’t go wrong with a set of trendy masks that will match your wardrobe. So, before the prices go back up, shop the Perry Ellis pleated face masks or rounded face masks on sale at Amazon.