This Massage Gun on Amazon Is Under $100 When You Use Our Exclusive Discount Code
There are lots of tools that help relieve the pain of those New Year's fitness resolutions you made, and one of the most effective is a deep tissue massage gun — it's like getting a professional treatment from the comfort of home. Amazon has an abundance of massage guns available, and while many cost upwards of $150, one in particular is on super sale for just $85 when you pair Amazon's coupon with our exclusive code.
The Performance Guru Massage Gun is so good, one reviewer said it helps them "immediately recover" from muscle cramps and soreness. It features four speeds and six massage heads that allow you to target areas such as your spine, chest, legs, and shoulders. The quiet motor won't disrupt others around you, and the massager comes with a convenient carrying case. Another reviewer raved about the long battery life, which for them lasts roughly two weeks on a full charge with daily 20-minute use.
To save $55 on the massage gun, apply Amazon's $20 on-page coupon and enter discount code CARLYPERFGUR, which saves you an extra 25 percent, at checkout. These double discounts end on Sunday, January 16, so don't wait to add a Performance Guru to your cart while it's at one of its lowest prices ever.
Buy It! Performance Guru Massage Gun, $84.99 with coupon and code CARLYPERFGUR (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
"I workout and train everyday and develop sore muscles and knots throughout my body. This massage gun always relieves the pain and gets the knots out with ease," wrote one five-star reviewer. "There are six amazing different heads that can help with any area of your body. Other massage guns I had were too loud and didn't work for every pain. This massage gun is very quiet and has [four speeds] relieving any stress or aches in my muscles."
With such a great sale going on, now is the perfect time to try the Performance Guru Massage Gun and experience the results for yourself. Use it after a workout, before bed, and in the morning to refresh and relax your muscles.
- This Massage Gun on Amazon Is Under $100 When You Use Our Exclusive Discount Code
- Target Launched a Home Organization Line to Help You Declutter in the New Year — and Prices Start at $1
- Shoppers Call This Space-Saving Foldable Treadmill a 'Fantastic Purchase for a Small Apartment'
- What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This January? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $3