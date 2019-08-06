15 People Who Are Already Excited for Fall Even Though It's Still 95 Degrees Out

While the person who can resist falling leaves and a cableknit sweater is rare, some people are taking their appreciation of autumn to the next level, getting excited for fall while much of the country is experiencing a heat wave. Starbucks announced that they’ll start serving their iconic fall drink, the pumpkin spice latte, at the end of August; Kit-Kats are changing up their flavors for the fall; and Halloween decorations are already being stocked. Excuse us! What happened to the last few weeks of summer?! (And uh, can we get that PSL iced?)

For these people, the second the clock struck midnight on August 1st, “Spooky Season” began because they’re not going to let a little sweat keep them from freaking out about fall. Here are our favorite examples.

1. This person, who truly believes that Halloween and August can live in perfect harmony.

When you're already in Halloween mode, but it's still summer and 90+ degrees everyday pic.twitter.com/b8gHKrbHtJ — ★𝙉𝙞𝙠☆ (@NikiHoneyBee) August 4, 2019

2. This person, who is doing some serious reaching with their logic.

Me: it’s August which starts with “au” which means it’s autumn which means it’s Halloween LETS GET SPOOKY!” Other people: .. that’s not how it works – Me: pic.twitter.com/js6s25uCpW — jessica 🌻 (@shmegularwife) August 5, 2019

3. This person, who decided that August 1st is the start of Watch Hocus Pocus Every Day Season.

it’s august 1st which means it’s basically september which means halloween is basically tomorrow which means it’s time to watch hocus pocus everyday pic.twitter.com/5nZyn2D89t — Pat Foertsch (@pfoertsch715) August 1, 2019

4. Target is, admirably, leading the charge into Halloween festivities.

Tomorrow is August…so…it's basically Halloween. — Target (@Target) July 31, 2019

5. This person, who already changed their Twitter name to reflect the “change in season.”

i hope y’all realize halloween started on august 1st 🎃 ✨👻 🕸 ✨ pic.twitter.com/4ligbLZNHQ — boolivia 🕸🎃👻✨ (@livreadsalatte) August 3, 2019

6. This person, who already started decorating their home and wanted us to know about it.

It’s August 1 so…

HALLOWEEN SEASON STARTS NOW.

HALLOWEEN SEASON STARTS NOW. pic.twitter.com/4Yk4bZeoKg — Shaezilla (@shaezilla) August 1, 2019

7. If Sigourney Weaver can snuggle up to a pumpkin, so can you.

When the Halloween posts start trickling onto social even though it’s barely August pic.twitter.com/9cUbm3k635 — L. D. Lapinski (@ldlapinski) August 3, 2019

8. This person, who probably had a very confused Alexa.

*when the calendar hits august* “alexa play my christmas playlist and find me the nearest pumpkin spice latte.” — Joel Nobis (@joelnobis) August 1, 2019

9. Whoever the heck is in charge of changing the Kit Kat flavors.

10. Sarah Andersen, a cartoonist who is clearly very excited for the dawn of Autumn.

11. The social media manager for The Washington Post, who jumped aboard the PSL train the second the clock struck midnight on August 1st.

It's late August and more than 50 million people were under some kind of heat advisory Tuesday. You know what that means. 🗣️ PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE SZN https://t.co/AH9jPMDrGH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 28, 2018

12. This Reddit user, who decided to get into the spirit of fall (even though it’s still hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk) by getting into costume!

13. Starbucks, which is preparing for the leaves changing color in a big (bulk) way:



Not sure if they spelled Britney Spears’ name wrong on purpose since, you know, that’s kind of their thing.

14. This artist, who insisted that it wasn’t what it looked like!

“Narrator: It was, in fact, what it looked like.”

15. For some people, it’s all about biding their time until they can put out the pumpkins and buy new sweaters.

Listen, you do you! Just make sure that you know how to identify the signs of heat stroke so that you don’t end up passing out while wearing a knit sweater and sipping a PSL in the summer.