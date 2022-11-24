116 Amazon Black Friday Deals on the Best Products PEOPLE Tested This Year

Amped to start holiday shopping? Black Friday is a spring of deals and discounts — but only if you know where to look.

PEOPLE has lab-tested hundreds of products across beauty, home, travel, and other categories to help you find the items actually worth investing in, and now we're here to help you save money on the winners. Some of our best picks in cookware, luggage, pet essentials, and beauty products are seeing prices slashed in half on Amazon — a good place to start working through your gifting list.

Whether you're interested in the beauty products celebrities actually use, are in the market for a new vacuum (or food dehydrator, or backyard furniture), or simply want to upgrade your travel duffel to one without a decade of wear and tear, we've rounded up the best options we've tried at some of their lowest prices for your shopping convenience.

These products won't disappoint — we've tried them ourselves. Read on to shop our favorite PEOPLE Tested Black Friday deals without the worry of post-season returns.

Best Overall Black Friday Deals

If you're looking to save big on furniture, cookware, and other household goods, you should check out Amazon's Black Friday sale while you heat up those delicious Thanksgiving leftovers. Grab an espresso maker to help you stay up and do all the dishes, and if the decadent holiday meal wore out your existing pots and pans, consider a stainless steel cookware set for $730 off. Our team loves this All-Clad cookware set for its sturdy feel and interchangeable pot lids, a huge bonus for those of us who can never find the correct lid in the cupboard.

If your post-holiday plans involve a weekend escape to relax and unwind, grab a carry-on — for 50 percent off — and jet to an undisclosed location, where even your in-laws can't find you. Or just hide in the bathroom with a foot massager and give yourself a few minutes of peace from any house guests you might be hosting. Our best overall foot massager, the Miko wowed our testers with its versatility, offering compression, vibration, and many more settings to address pain and stimulate relaxation.

One tester said, "This one actually felt amazing! It delivered the best and most forceful foot massage out of any of the machines."

Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals

We've all heard "beauty is pain," but sometimes, the price is the bigger discomfort. But since Amazon's Black Friday sale has our favorite concealers, nail polishes, hair dryers, and lip masks for less, you can forget the sticker shock and redirect that energy toward perfecting a beauty routine Kate Moss would be proud of.

Don't pout: The She Loves overnight lip repair mask duo is almost 50 percent off this Black Friday. Our tester said it gave her lips "instant hydration." You can also grab the perfect concealer to mask the effects of losing Taylor Swift tickets last week after waiting in a digital queue for 48 hours — it practically erases dark circles and puffiness. (If you didn't succumb to paying $30,000 for a single floor seat, think of all the shopping you can do today!)

Treat yourself to an at-home blowout using the DevaCurl DevaDryer and a manicure with the SensatioNail Gel Nail Polish kit, the latter of which is almost 30 percent off. The DevaCurl dryer was a hit with our testers, especially those with curly hair. One tester said it normally takes her 20 minutes to diffuse and dry her hair, but this tool got the job done in under 10.

Plus, Amazon has some discounts for your closet too, like a pair of Alo Yoga leggings on sale for $70 and a trendy ballet flat for almost 30 percent off.

Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Kitchens are at the center of many holiday traditions, and while you reminisce about your family carving the turkey, burning the stuffing, and eating the excess pie filling, also remember the tools and appliances that made those moments possible.

If you bring out the good bottles of wine around the holidays, a wine decanter can help aerate the wine for a better sipping experience, and the vSpin Spiegelau Active Wine Decanter is $50 less this Black Friday. Our team noticed an immediate difference in wine flavor after using this spinning decanter, which one tester called "entertaining" to watch and easy to use. And for leftovers connoisseurs, the Galanz 4-in-1 Convection Microwave and Toaster Oven is $140 less than usual.

There's no turkey carving without a solid knife set, and the Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17 Piece Kitchen Knife Set, now under $100, makes this task a breeze. This knife set seamlessly cut through onions, bread, and fruit and won over our testers with its balanced weight and comfortable grip.

And you can make mouthwatering stuffing in the Lodge L8DD3 Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, which is 34 percent off, and then store all the remaining food in the Vtopmart Large Food Storage Containers. Our testers loved the huge capacity of these containers, so when you're finished with your leftovers, you can use them as dry pantry storage for rice, cereal, and other large-quantity foods.

Best Black Friday Home Deals

Your home is your fortress, whether it's an apartment looking over a vast city or a cozy house in a suburb. It's no small task to keep it in good shape, so if you're tackling home projects, finishing mundane chores, or adding some whimsical decor, you need the right tools. Black Friday has everything you need to turn your home into a sanctuary you'll never want to leave.

For bigger projects, take advantage of deals on a ladder for hard-to-reach improvements. And for the backyard, the Brightech lights are durable and provide "soft, moody lighting," per our tester, perfect for creating ambiance.

No garden project is complete without a watering can, and the one that our testers found to have a solid and comfortable grip is 65 percent off for Prime members. Pops of decor, like peel and stick wallpaper, add intrigue to a room, and silky sheets — these are double-discounted, by the way — make for a soft place to rest when the day's done.

To clean up when it's all done, you'll need some good equipment to get your home back in order, whether it's a vacuum and mop to pick up construction debris or dryer balls and steam irons for washing and pressing dirty clothes. Our team favors the Bosheng mop for its functionality on all surfaces and swivel capabilities, which make it easy to maneuver and get into tight spaces.

Best Black Friday Pet Deals

Let's paws and talk about our pets. You can score huge deals on everything your pet needs — like a new crate if you're potty-training a puppy and a storage container for that new food you're trying (maybe they'll finally like this one!). Our testers dubbed the Midwest Homes iCrate the best for large dogs because it's so spacious. They love that it comes in seven sizes to accommodate different breeds and how simple it is to use and clean.

You'll also need a pet hair remover for the car, as well as a portable pet carrier for big adventures. The Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover Brush was named our best overall pet hair remover for its unique shape that makes for easy hair removal from between car seats, among other surfaces.

When you're away but want to keep eyes on your furry friend, consider bringing an indoor security pet camera into your home. The compact security camera from Blurams offers 360-degree visibility and motion detection, so you're alerted when anything is amiss. As our tester said, "The video was crystal clear on this. I could easily hear the sounds of the dog barking." And with a 48 percent discount, it's in good company with these other impressive Amazon deals.

Best Black Friday Travel Deals

One of the best gifts you can give is time spent, and where better to bond with loved ones than on vacation? Wherever you decide to venture, you'll need a few things for your trip.

Going to the beach? Grab a durable duffel bag and carry-on luggage for the journey and a soft beach towel for the destination. Our team loved the features that came with the Samsonite carry-on bag — USB port, spinner wheels, and extensive storage and pockets, to name a few.

If you're headed toward a more remote destination and need some camping essentials, we have you covered. Prop up a relaxing recliner chair under a canopy to start, and when you've finished setting up camp, it might be nice to enjoy a coffee from the Bestargot Camping French Press Coffee Maker, which is 20 percent off. Our best overall camping coffee maker, it dazzled testers with its compact size, delicious results, and versatility — "it's a brewer, potentially a cup, and a pot all at once," said one tester.

If you're bringing the kiddos along, it might behoove you to add a stroller to your Black Friday cart. The Kolcraft Cloud Plus Compact Travel Baby Stroller is on sale, as well as other travel essentials like the Wandf Toiletry Bag. Our testers joked this cosmetics bag could "double as an overnight bag" because it's so spacious. Combined with the organization sections and lightweight portability, this bag is a clear winner, and today it's also a steal.

