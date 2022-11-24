Lifestyle 116 Amazon Black Friday Deals on the Best Products PEOPLE Tested This Year Score discounts on vacuums, kitchen appliances, and skincare By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. Published on November 24, 2022 04:00 PM
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Amazon
Amped to start holiday shopping? Black Friday is a spring of deals and discounts — but only if you know where to look. PEOPLE has lab-tested hundreds of products across beauty, home, travel, and other categories to help you find the items actually worth investing in, and now we're here to help you save money on the winners. Some of our best picks in cookware, luggage, pet essentials, and beauty products are seeing prices slashed in half on Amazon — a good place to start working through your gifting list. Whether you're interested in the beauty products celebrities actually use, are in the market for a new vacuum (or food dehydrator, or backyard furniture), or simply want to upgrade your travel duffel to one without a decade of wear and tear, we've rounded up the best options we've tried at some of their lowest prices for your shopping convenience. These products won't disappoint — we've tried them ourselves. Read on to shop our favorite PEOPLE Tested Black Friday deals without the worry of post-season returns. Amazon Best Overall Black Friday Deals If you're looking to save big on furniture, cookware, and other household goods, you should check out Amazon's Black Friday sale while you heat up those delicious Thanksgiving leftovers. Grab an espresso maker to help you stay up and do all the dishes, and if the decadent holiday meal wore out your existing pots and pans, consider a stainless steel cookware set for $730 off. Our team loves this All-Clad cookware set for its sturdy feel and interchangeable pot lids, a huge bonus for those of us who can never find the correct lid in the cupboard. If your post-holiday plans involve a weekend escape to relax and unwind, grab a carry-on — for 50 percent off — and jet to an undisclosed location, where even your in-laws can't find you. Or just hide in the bathroom with a foot massager and give yourself a few minutes of peace from any house guests you might be hosting. Our best overall foot massager, the Miko wowed our testers with its versatility, offering compression, vibration, and many more settings to address pain and stimulate relaxation. One tester said, "This one actually felt amazing! It delivered the best and most forceful foot massage out of any of the machines." Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $24.90 (orig. $40.75) Espressione Combination Stainless Steel Espresso + Coffee Maker, $247.99 (orig. $450) Highwood Hamilton Made in the USA Adirondack Chair, $244.57 (orig. $369.99) All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set, $799.95 (orig. $1,429.94) All-Clad Deep Fryer with Basket, $159.95 (orig. $310) Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On Luggage, $60.99 (orig. $180) Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Outdoor Beach Garden Utility Wagon, $120.59 (orig. $239.99) Le'raze Glass Kitchen Canisters, $29.99 (orig. $49.98) MySmile Powerful Cordless Water Dental Flosser, $63.99 (orig. $109.99) Miko Foot Massager Machine, $129.99 (orig. $249.99) The 6 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets of 2022 Amazon Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals We've all heard "beauty is pain," but sometimes, the price is the bigger discomfort. But since Amazon's Black Friday sale has our favorite concealers, nail polishes, hair dryers, and lip masks for less, you can forget the sticker shock and redirect that energy toward perfecting a beauty routine Kate Moss would be proud of. Don't pout: The She Loves overnight lip repair mask duo is almost 50 percent off this Black Friday. Our tester said it gave her lips "instant hydration." You can also grab the perfect concealer to mask the effects of losing Taylor Swift tickets last week after waiting in a digital queue for 48 hours — it practically erases dark circles and puffiness. (If you didn't succumb to paying $30,000 for a single floor seat, think of all the shopping you can do today!) Treat yourself to an at-home blowout using the DevaCurl DevaDryer and a manicure with the SensatioNail Gel Nail Polish kit, the latter of which is almost 30 percent off. The DevaCurl dryer was a hit with our testers, especially those with curly hair. One tester said it normally takes her 20 minutes to diffuse and dry her hair, but this tool got the job done in under 10. Plus, Amazon has some discounts for your closet too, like a pair of Alo Yoga leggings on sale for $70 and a trendy ballet flat for almost 30 percent off. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, $8.80 (orig. $10.99) Dermaflash Luxe Device, $139.30 (orig. $199) SensatioNail Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit, $21.23 (orig. $29.99) Flymiro Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) She Loves 2PCS Lip Mask Overnight, Honey&Sakura Day and Night Repair Lip Sleeping Masks, $9.89 (orig. $18.99) bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, $23.26 (orig. $29.50) Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush, $129.99 (orig. $169.99) L'Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Water-infused Tinted Moisturizer, $8.49 (orig. $16.99) Mighty Patch Original 36ct and Surface 10ct Bundle, $27.88 (orig. $30.99) Infinitipro by Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer, $15.96 (orig. $59.99) DevaCurl DevaDryer, $113.75 (orig. $175) Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $24 with Prime (orig. $48) It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Cc+ Cream, $30.80 (orig. $44) e.l.f Lip Plumping Gloss, $5 (orig. $7) essie Nail Polish, $7.68 (orig. $10) Mirenesse Icurl Twin Heated Lash Curler, $29.97 (orig. $41) FitFlop Women's Allegro Ballet Flat, $67.27 (orig. $100) Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Airbrush Legging, $69.99 (orig. $88) The 7 Best Hair Dryers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals Kitchens are at the center of many holiday traditions, and while you reminisce about your family carving the turkey, burning the stuffing, and eating the excess pie filling, also remember the tools and appliances that made those moments possible. If you bring out the good bottles of wine around the holidays, a wine decanter can help aerate the wine for a better sipping experience, and the vSpin Spiegelau Active Wine Decanter is $50 less this Black Friday. Our team noticed an immediate difference in wine flavor after using this spinning decanter, which one tester called "entertaining" to watch and easy to use. And for leftovers connoisseurs, the Galanz 4-in-1 Convection Microwave and Toaster Oven is $140 less than usual. There's no turkey carving without a solid knife set, and the Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17 Piece Kitchen Knife Set, now under $100, makes this task a breeze. This knife set seamlessly cut through onions, bread, and fruit and won over our testers with its balanced weight and comfortable grip. And you can make mouthwatering stuffing in the Lodge L8DD3 Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, which is 34 percent off, and then store all the remaining food in the Vtopmart Large Food Storage Containers. Our testers loved the huge capacity of these containers, so when you're finished with your leftovers, you can use them as dry pantry storage for rice, cereal, and other large-quantity foods. Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator-Sparkling & Seltzer Water Maker-Soda Maker, $171 (orig. $229) SodaStream Fizzi One Touch, Sparkling Water Maker, $89.98 (orig. $129.99) Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, $249.95 (orig. $349.95) Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven, $149.99 (orig. $229.95) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $118.30 (orig. $159) Magic Mill Food Dehydrator, $149.99 (orig. $189.99) GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $241.86 (orig. $349.99) Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker, $239.99 (orig. $339.99) Gevi Household Nugget Ice Maker, $299.99 (orig. $479.99) Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker and Coffee Grinder, $99.99 (orig. $149.95) PowerLix Milk Frother Complete Set, $19.79 with Prime (orig. $34.99) Instant Pot Coffee Maker, $39.95 (orig. $49.99) vSpin Spiegelau Active Wine Decanter, $199.99 (orig. $250) BTaT XL Decanter with Drying Stand, $44.98 (orig. $61.99) Panasonic Oven with Cyclonic Wave Inverter Technology Countertop Microwave, $361.94 (orig. $399.95) Fino Milk Creamer Frother Cappuccino Foam Pitcher, $23.38 (orig. $28.99) Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave with TotalFry 360, Convection Microwave and Toaster Oven, $259.10 (orig. $399.99) Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17 Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Wooden Storage Block, $89.99 (orig. $129.99) Ginsu Gourmet Chikara Series Forged 8-Piece Japanese Steel Knife Set, $119.99 (orig. $131.99) Lodge L8DD3 Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $49.90 (orig. $76) Staub Cast Iron 5.5-qt Round Cocotte, $301.57 (orig. $464) KitchenAid Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $122.19 (orig. $129.99) Chefman 4.5 Liter Deep Fryer, $54.99 (orig. $69.99) Secura 1700-Watt Stainless-Steel Triple Basket Electric Deep Fryer, $56.24 (orig. $59.99) Vtopmart Large Food Storage Containers, $26.99 ($31.23) The 5 Best Air Fryers of 2022 Amazon Best Black Friday Home Deals Your home is your fortress, whether it's an apartment looking over a vast city or a cozy house in a suburb. It's no small task to keep it in good shape, so if you're tackling home projects, finishing mundane chores, or adding some whimsical decor, you need the right tools. Black Friday has everything you need to turn your home into a sanctuary you'll never want to leave. The 5 Best Best Removable Wallpapers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed For bigger projects, take advantage of deals on a ladder for hard-to-reach improvements. And for the backyard, the Brightech lights are durable and provide "soft, moody lighting," per our tester, perfect for creating ambiance. No garden project is complete without a watering can, and the one that our testers found to have a solid and comfortable grip is 65 percent off for Prime members. Pops of decor, like peel and stick wallpaper, add intrigue to a room, and silky sheets — these are double-discounted, by the way — make for a soft place to rest when the day's done. To clean up when it's all done, you'll need some good equipment to get your home back in order, whether it's a vacuum and mop to pick up construction debris or dryer balls and steam irons for washing and pressing dirty clothes. Our team favors the Bosheng mop for its functionality on all surfaces and swivel capabilities, which make it easy to maneuver and get into tight spaces. Rowenta DW9280 Digital Display Steam Iron for Clothes, $166.94 (orig. $199.99) Beautural 1800-Watt Steam Iron, $32.76 (orig. $44.97) Tuft & Needle Queen Foam Mattress Topper, $175 (orig. $250) Simpli-Magic 79229 Spin Including 3 Mop Heads, $33.99 (orig. $39.99) Bosheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $29.99 with Prime (orig. $53.61) Black+Decker 20V MAX Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum, $89 (orig. $124.99) EliteShade USA Sunumbrella 9Ft 3 Tiers Market Umbrella, $199.95 (orig. $259.95) Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Powered Aluminum Polyester LED Lighted Patio Umbrella, $59.99 (orig. $84.99) Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow, $20.55 (orig. $59.99) RoomMates RMK11074WP Beige Awning Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $33.22 (orig. $36.99) Louisville Ladder FE3216 Fiberglass Extension Ladder, $266.68 (orig. $285) Aluminum Telescoping Ladder, $111.99 with Prime (orig. $159.99) Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, $19.95 (orig. $29.95) Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Cooling Pillowcase and Sheet Set, $129.99 (orig. $203.99) UrPower Solar Lights Outdoor, $26.99 with Prime (orig. $35.99) Linkind StarRay Solar Spot Lights Outdoor with Motion Sensor, $26.39 (orig. $41.99) AloftSun Solar Motion Sensor Outdoor Lights, $26.39 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered String Lights, $29.99 (orig. $41.99) Dramm 14506 Revolution 9-Pattern Spray Gun, $22.99 (orig. $23.47) Bloem Easy Pour Watering Can, $29.78 (orig. $32.95) Yummy Sam Watering Can Indoor Plants with Detachable Spray Head, $13.99 with Prime (orig. $21.99) Innova Inversion Table with Adjustable Headrest, $119.99 (orig. 179.99) XxxFlower Watering Can, $15.99 with Prime (orig. $45.99) Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum, $424.10 (orig. $549) Pelonis 16″ Oscillating Pedestal Stand Up Fan, $74.49 (orig. $79.99) Genesis Twin Fan High Velocity Reversible AirFlow Fan, $46.42 (orig. $49.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274) Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $799 with coupon (orig. $1,299) Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier, $198.11 (orig. $386.48) Toppion Air Purifier for Pets, $58.99 with Prime (orig $99.99) The 7 Best Outdoor Solar Lights of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Best Black Friday Pet Deals Let's paws and talk about our pets. You can score huge deals on everything your pet needs — like a new crate if you're potty-training a puppy and a storage container for that new food you're trying (maybe they'll finally like this one!). Our testers dubbed the Midwest Homes iCrate the best for large dogs because it's so spacious. They love that it comes in seven sizes to accommodate different breeds and how simple it is to use and clean. You'll also need a pet hair remover for the car, as well as a portable pet carrier for big adventures. The Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover Brush was named our best overall pet hair remover for its unique shape that makes for easy hair removal from between car seats, among other surfaces. When you're away but want to keep eyes on your furry friend, consider bringing an indoor security pet camera into your home. The compact security camera from Blurams offers 360-degree visibility and motion detection, so you're alerted when anything is amiss. As our tester said, "The video was crystal clear on this. I could easily hear the sounds of the dog barking." And with a 48 percent discount, it's in good company with these other impressive Amazon deals. Kenmore 600 Series Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum with Pet PowerMate, $297.49 (orig. $349.99) Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover for Car, $12.75 with Prime (orig. $19.95) Uproot Cleaner Pro Reusable Hair Remover, $17.99 (orig. $31.99) Simplehuman Medium Pet Food Storage Container, $90 (orig. $129.99) Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera, $29.99 ($34.99) Blurams Security Camera 2K, $25.98 (orig. $49.98) Petmate Two Door Pet Kennel, $41.95 (orig. $66.99) MidWest Homes for Pets Newly Enhanced Single & Double Door Crate, $84.99 (orig. $104.99) Petmate Sky Kennel Pet Carrier, $93.95 (orig. $128.99) Noz2Noz Soft-Krater Indoor and Outdoor Crate for Pets, $94.49 with coupon (orig. $134.99) The 6 Best Pet Hair Removers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Best Black Friday Travel Deals One of the best gifts you can give is time spent, and where better to bond with loved ones than on vacation? Wherever you decide to venture, you'll need a few things for your trip. Going to the beach? Grab a durable duffel bag and carry-on luggage for the journey and a soft beach towel for the destination. Our team loved the features that came with the Samsonite carry-on bag — USB port, spinner wheels, and extensive storage and pockets, to name a few. If you're headed toward a more remote destination and need some camping essentials, we have you covered. Prop up a relaxing recliner chair under a canopy to start, and when you've finished setting up camp, it might be nice to enjoy a coffee from the Bestargot Camping French Press Coffee Maker, which is 20 percent off. Our best overall camping coffee maker, it dazzled testers with its compact size, delicious results, and versatility — "it's a brewer, potentially a cup, and a pot all at once," said one tester. If you're bringing the kiddos along, it might behoove you to add a stroller to your Black Friday cart. The Kolcraft Cloud Plus Compact Travel Baby Stroller is on sale, as well as other travel essentials like the Wandf Toiletry Bag. Our testers joked this cosmetics bag could "double as an overnight bag" because it's so spacious. Combined with the organization sections and lightweight portability, this bag is a clear winner, and today it's also a steal. Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Baby Stroller, $69.99 (orig. $79.99) Gonex Canvas Duffle Bag for Travel 50L Duffel Overnight Weekender, $38.39 with Prime (orig. $53.99) Clowood Plush Oversized Beach Towel, $22.39 with Prime (orig. $38.99) Three Donkeys Machine Washable Extra Large Picnic & Beach Blanket, $20.79 with Prime (orig. $45.99) Bestargot Camping Titanium Pot, French Press Coffee Maker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, $29.90 (orig. $31.49) Hycoo Travel Duffel Bag, $33.99 (orig. $36.99) Wandf Toiletry Bag, $8.99 (orig. $13.99) Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, Medium, $22.99 (orig. $29.47) Qipi Beach Cabana, $71.99 (orig. $120.99) E-Z UP SR9104BL Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy, $102.50 (orig. $129) Nemo Moonlite Reclining Chair, $94.89 (orig. $149.95) Kelty Low-Love Seat Camping Chair, $104.96 (orig. $139.95) Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port, $101.50 (orig. $145) Steve Madden Designer 15 Inch Carry on Suitcase, $159.99 (orig. $169.99) Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 18″ Lightweight Carry-on Under Seat Tote, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Seina Heavy Duty Steel Compact Collapsible Folding Outdoor Portable Utility Cart Wagon, $49.98 (orig. $52.99) Timber Ridge Folding Wagon, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99) The 5 Best Beach Canopies of 2022 for Shady Reprieve, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Buy It! 