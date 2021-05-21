30 Epic Home, Kitchen, and Pet Deals You Can Score During the PEOPLE Shopping Event
We hope you're ready to shop, because you've just gained access to tons of exclusive deals!
It's the third and final day of our PEOPLE Shopping Event, which gives readers (that's you!) so many special discounts from some of our favorite brands. The previous two days were packed with beauty and fashion deals, and today's offerings all come from lifestyle brands. You'll find everything from home goods to kitchen appliances to pet products at discounts from companies like Brooklinen, Bissell, The Sill, Our Place, and Chewy.
Below, we've broken the deals down by categories to make them easier to browse. Almost all of them require a special promo code to unlock savings, so be sure to copy and paste them in at checkout. And if you're reading this on your phone, swipe left on the products to see everything featured in each section.
These deals won't last, so hurry and shop while you still can!
Home Deals
Your home is probably where you spend the most time (it definitely was last year), so it should be to your liking. Whether you're in need of a set of luxury bed sheets to sleep in, a few house plants to liven up your living room, or a power mop to clean your floors, we've got you covered. Today, you can get 25 percent off all live plants from The Sill, 20 percent off a selection of vacuums and mops from Bissell, and 15 percent off best-selling bedding and towels from Brooklinen.
Plus, we have exclusive discounts on a few popular products on Amazon, like the Beckham Hotel Collection pillows that have over 79,500 five-star ratings, the Veva air purifier that people say helps with their allergies, and this chic glass writing desk that can double as a makeup vanity. Just enter each product's special promo code at checkout to get the deal.
Kitchen Deals
Looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances? Now's the time to do it. We've got an exclusive code for 20 percent off the game-changing Our Place pan you've probably seen all over social media. (It performs eight different functions!) And if you love to snack on something salty, you may want to hop on this deal on the original Hotpop microwave popcorn popper — it's 25 percent off.
For those who need an extra boost in the morning, pick up Bonvivo's stovetop espresso maker. It produces a luxuriously aromatic cup of Italian espresso in just minutes! And you definitely won't want to miss the chance to score this kit that comes with everything you need to sous vide like a pro while it's less than $75.
Health and Wellness Deals
If TikTok has taught us anything, it's that we should focus more on self-care. This could be a number of different things, like working on your fitness, stepping up your skin care, or taking time to read your favorite magazine or book. To help you treat yourself, we've secured exclusive deals on the below essentials.
Some of our favorite products include this powerful massage gun that helps loosen tight muscles and this highly reviewed exfoliating brush that prevents razor burn and ingrown hairs. Plus, as a treat from us, you can get a year-long subscription to PEOPLE Magazine for $36 off.
Pet Deals
Pet parents shopping for their furry friends have come to the right place. You can take 20 percent off select products from Chewy's in-house brand Frisco, including leashes, collars, bowls, beds, toys, and more. With the promo code PEOPLE20, you can snag this personalized dog bed with a removable cover for less than $60 and this 62-inch modern cat tree condo for $21 off.
Self-care applies to pets, too (well, via their humans, that is), which is why we secured a special offer on all Hertzko products from Amazon. Right now, you can grab its best-selling slicker brush for less than $20 and its soft pet brush for dogs and cats for just $11 by taking 20 percent off when you enter the code 20PEOPLEPETS at checkout.
Deals Under $25
Sometimes, the very best deals are the ones that cost the least! There are plenty of items that come out to less than $25 during the final day of the PEOPLE Shopping Event — in fact, prices start at just $6.
You can score a set of three succulents for $18, these best-selling resistance bands for workouts for $16, and this adorable plush elephant chew toy for that aforementioned $6. And if you're headed somewhere tropical this summer, you may want to grab this beach umbrella anchor while it's only $18. It'll secure the umbrella in the sand ensuring you've got proper shade all day.
