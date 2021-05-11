PEOPLE’s First-Ever Shopping Event Is Coming Soon! Here’s Everything You Need to Know
If you love a good deal, then get excited: PEOPLE is hosting its first-ever shopping event! The three-day extravaganza is packed with exclusive deals and promotions from popular beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands, all at PEOPLE.com/shopping.
Trust us, you won't want to miss out. Each day will focus on one category of deals, and they'll be gone before you know it. Can't wait? Mark your calendars: The event kicks off on Wednesday, May 19 with a special live beauty shopping experience in partnership with Coty Inc. hosted by PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal.
Attendees can watch three interactive segments with special guests as well as live tutorials with product demonstrations from CoverGirl and Sally Hansen, available for purchase at Ulta. To tune in, register here for the event (admission is free!) and receive exclusive beauty offers, giveaways, and a free gift from PEOPLE.
The following two days will be filled with epic discounts from fan-favorite fashion and lifestyle brands. Remember that the deals will only last for one day, so sign up to receive text alerts from our Shopping Editor to be the first to know about them — and ensure you don't miss out.
Below, learn more about what you can expect during each day, including a sneak preview of the deals to come.
May 19: Beauty Day
PEOPLE teamed up with Coty Inc., one of the largest beauty companies in the world with an iconic portfolio of brands, for a live shopping experience on Wednesday, May 19. Tune in to the first segment at 12 p.m. ET to get clean beauty tips from Riverdale actress and CoverGirl's brand ambassador Lili Reinhart.
Then, at 3 p.m. ET, discover CoverGirl's most iconic makeup best-sellers with TikTok beauty influencer Deborah Ruiz. Finally, wrap up the day at 6 p.m. ET with beauty and fashion editor and expert Kahlana Barfield Brown, who will demonstrate how to achieve a salon-quality manicure at home using Sally Hansen nail products. All products used in the tutorials are available to shop online at Ulta!
Don't forget: The event is free to attend, but you'll want to pre-register now so you won't miss out on all the beauty fun.
May 20: Fashion Day
Fashion lovers, rejoice! You can start refreshing your summer wardrobe for way less on Thursday, May 20. Expect to find discounts up to 30 percent off from brands you know and love, like Kate Spade, Frame, and Gilt.
There will also be deals from labels celebrities love, like BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand even A-listers accessorize with, and Cariuma, the supermodel-approved sustainable sneakers brand that rarely offers discounts. Plus, you can get a steal on the colorful KN95 face masks from Maskc you've seen everyone in Hollywood wearing. These offers will only run for one day, and we will be sending exclusive, editor-loved deals to anyone signed up for our shopping text alerts (sign up here if you aren't already!).
May 21: Lifestyle Day
Sprucing up your home? The third and final day of the event on Friday, May 21, will offer an array of deals from lifestyle brands. Whether you're looking for kitchen appliances, cleaning devices, or new home decor, you'll find all that and more at steep discounts.
You can snag limited-time offers from Chewy, the ultimate online destination for pet parents, and The Sill, a plant delivery service that helps you pick one that will actually thrive in your home. Plus, score incredible deals on that game-changing Our Place Always pan you've seen all over social media, the popular Bissell carpet cleaner that went viral on TikTok, and dreamy bedding from Brooklinen.
There are so many incredible exclusive discounts during the PEOPLE Shopping Event, so be sure to block off some time to browse them all at PEOPLE.com/shopping starting May 19!
