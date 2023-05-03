PEOPLE is Hiring! Check Out Our Current Staff Openings and Apply Today

PEOPLE has long been dedicated to bringing you the best in trusted celebrity news, everyday inspiration, powerful stories and daily smiles — and we couldn't do it without our team of dedicated, creative editorial staff across all departments. And now, we're looking to grow!

If you're passionate about pop culture and excited to be part of a team that brings unmissable stories to a wide audience, we invite you to apply to one of the 11 open roles across PEOPLE verticals and platforms.

Photo Researcher - New York, NY

Fact-Checker - Los Angeles, CA

Fact-Checker (Part Time) - Los Angeles, CA

Photo Finance Coordinator - New York, NY

Staff Editor, Nights, People Digital - Los Angeles, CA

Senior Night Editor, People Digital - Los Angeles, CA

Writer-Reporter, Human Interest and Sports - New York, NY

Writer-Reporter, Weekends, People Digital - Los Angeles, CA

Senior Reporter - Los Angeles, CA

Associate Editor, Human Interest - New York, NY